The UFC heads to Salt Lake City, Utah for a stacked fight card. We have a lightweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters on the planet going toe-to-toe when Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje square off for a second time in their careers but this time it’s for the vacant ‘BMF’ title. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them right into title contention after Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira 2 happens in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Dustin Poirier -145 BetOnline logo
Justin Gaethje +125 BetOnline logo

The oddsmakers expect this fight to be relatively close much like their first encounter in 2018. Poirier seems to be more well equipped to land heavy punishment early on in this fight just like he did in their last fight but if the fight gets into the championship rounds is where it starts to get interesting.

It will be up to Justin Gaethje to fight smart like he did in his fight against a dangerous striker in Rafael Fiziev. Instead of his normal berserker style of fighting, he utilized great head movement and defense on top of his deadly striking abilities. If that style of Gaethje comes to fight and gets the fight into the later rounds, this will be a tough fight for Dustin Poirier.

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje Preview

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are two of the most exciting and well-rounded fighters in the UFC’s lightweight division. They are both known for their aggressive striking and their willingness to stand and trade blows. This makes for a fight that is sure to be action-packed and unpredictable.

Poirier is the former interim lightweight champion and has a reputation for being one of the most durable fighters in the UFC. He has only been knocked out once in his career at lightweight and has shown a remarkable ability to recover from adversity. Gaethje is a former lightweight interim champion as well and is known for his relentless pressure and his devastating leg kicks. He is also a former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion.

This fight is a rematch of their first fight, which took place in April 2018. That fight was an absolute war that went the distance and was won by Poirier by 4th round TKO. However, Gaethje has since improved his striking and his cardio, and he will be looking to avenge his loss.

The winner of this fight will be in a prime position to challenge for the UFC lightweight championship. This is a fight that you won’t want to miss.

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Over 2.5 Rounds -140 BetOnline logo

Both Poirier and Gaethje are known for their toughness and ability to absorb punishment. In their previous matchup in 2018, Poirier and Gaethje fought for four rounds before Poirier was able to secure a TKO victory. This fight can certainly play similarly to their first encounter as both fighters have gotten better both offensively and defensively. While they make take damage their durability and familiarity with one another should make this yet another long drawn-out war between these two.

Bet Over 2.5 Rounds (-140) at BetOnline

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
