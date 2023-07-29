The UFC heads to Salt Lake City, Utah for a stacked fight card. For this event, we have a co-main event fight between two of the best light heavyweights in the division facing off when Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira Meet meet this Saturday night at UFC London. Blachowicz is attempting to be a two-time light heavyweight champion if he is able to get past Pereira this weekend. Meanwhile, Pereira will be looking to be a two-division champion for the second time in his career in a second sport if he is able to get past the former light heavyweight champion.
UFC 291: Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira Odds
|Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Jan Blachowicz
|-105
|Alex Pereira
|-115
The oddsmakers expect Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira to play out closely. The oddsmakers don’t know who should be the rightful favorite because the unknown nature of Pereira fighting in his new weight class against an experienced former champion and Blachowicz’s age and wear and tear going up against the powerhouse strike that is Alex Pereira. This makes for arguably the most intriguing matchup on the entire fight card.
Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira Preview
Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira are two of the most exciting and dangerous strikers in the UFC light heavyweight division. Blachowicz is the former light heavyweight champion and is known for his power and his ability to finish fights. Pereira is a former middleweight kickboxing champion and is known for his devastating knockout power.
This fight is a clash of styles. Blachowicz is a more traditional striker who relies on his power and his wrestling to win fights. Pereira is a more unorthodox striker who uses his kicks and powerful left hook to decapitate his opponents.
The winner of this fight will be in a prime position to challenge for the UFC light heavyweight championship. This is a fight that you won’t want to miss.
Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira Best Bet
|Best Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Alex Pereira
|-115
Pereira has a significant advantage in striking. He is a more technical striker with a wider range of weapons. He is also very accurate with his punches and kicks. Blachowicz is a powerful striker, but he is not as technical as Pereira. He also has a tendency to leave himself open to counters.
In addition, Pereira has a significant advantage in reach. He has a 7-inch reach advantage over Blachowicz. This will allow Pereira to keep Blachowicz at bay with his kicks and punches. Blachowicz will have a difficult time closing the distance and getting on the inside of Pereira.
Blachowicz’s only chance of winning this fight is to take Pereira down and control him on the ground. However, Pereira has been working tirelessly on his defensive grappling with former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira. If Blachowicz does take Pereira down, he could be in for a long night but ultimately Pereira will sprawl and brawl and knockout Blachowicz to claim that No. 1 contender spot
