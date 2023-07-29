UFC News and Rumors

UFC 291: Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Alex Pereira gestures during weigh-ins for UFC 281.

The UFC heads to Salt Lake City, Utah for a stacked fight card. For this event, we have a co-main event fight between two of the best light heavyweights in the division facing off when Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira Meet meet this Saturday night at UFC London. Blachowicz is attempting to be a two-time light heavyweight champion if he is able to get past Pereira this weekend. Meanwhile, Pereira will be looking to be a two-division champion for the second time in his career in a second sport if he is able to get past the former light heavyweight champion.

UFC 291: Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Jan Blachowicz -105 BetOnline logo
Alex Pereira -115 BetOnline logo

The oddsmakers expect Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira to play out closely. The oddsmakers don’t know who should be the rightful favorite because the unknown nature of Pereira fighting in his new weight class against an experienced former champion and Blachowicz’s age and wear and tear going up against the powerhouse strike that is Alex Pereira. This makes for arguably the most intriguing matchup on the entire fight card.

Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira Preview

Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira are two of the most exciting and dangerous strikers in the UFC light heavyweight division. Blachowicz is the former light heavyweight champion and is known for his power and his ability to finish fights. Pereira is a former middleweight kickboxing champion and is known for his devastating knockout power.

This fight is a clash of styles. Blachowicz is a more traditional striker who relies on his power and his wrestling to win fights. Pereira is a more unorthodox striker who uses his kicks and powerful left hook to decapitate his opponents.

The winner of this fight will be in a prime position to challenge for the UFC light heavyweight championship. This is a fight that you won’t want to miss.

Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Alex Pereira -115 BetOnline logo

Pereira has a significant advantage in striking. He is a more technical striker with a wider range of weapons. He is also very accurate with his punches and kicks. Blachowicz is a powerful striker, but he is not as technical as Pereira. He also has a tendency to leave himself open to counters.

In addition, Pereira has a significant advantage in reach. He has a 7-inch reach advantage over Blachowicz. This will allow Pereira to keep Blachowicz at bay with his kicks and punches. Blachowicz will have a difficult time closing the distance and getting on the inside of Pereira.

Blachowicz’s only chance of winning this fight is to take Pereira down and control him on the ground. However, Pereira has been working tirelessly on his defensive grappling with former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira.  If Blachowicz does take Pereira down, he could be in for a long night but ultimately Pereira will sprawl and brawl and knockout Blachowicz to claim that No. 1 contender spot

Bet Alex Pereira (-115) at BetOnline

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Betting Guides MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

