UFC 291 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC 291 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje for the vacant ‘BMF’ title. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC heads to Salt Lake City, Utah for a stacked fight card. We have a lightweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters on the planet going toe-to-toe when Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje square off for a second time in their careers but this time it’s for the vacant ‘BMF’ title. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them right into title contention after Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira 2 happens in Abu Dhabi.

In the co-main event, we have a No. 1 contender fight in the light heavyweight division between Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira. Pereira will be looking to make his presence known in his new weight class and attempt to be a two-division champion in just a short amount of time in his UFC career. Meanwhile, Blachowicz is looking to be a two-time light heavyweight champion. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC 291.

🥊 UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 📅 Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Vivint Arena | Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena | Salt Lake City, Utah 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 📊 UFC Stats: Poirier 29-7 | Gaethje 24-4

Poirier 29-7 | Gaethje 24-4 🎲 UFC Odds: Poirier (-145) | Gaethje (+125)

UFC 291 Odds

As of right now, Dustin Poirier is the slight favorite over Justin Gaethje. This should be a hard-fought battle for whoever is victorious on Saturday night. Both fighters have respectable wins on their resumes with both fighters having 6-2 records since fighting each other back in 2018.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC 291 below:

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Dustin Poirier -140 Justin Gaethje +125

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Jan Blachowicz -117 Alex Pereira -103

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Stephen Thompson -160 Michel Pereira +140

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Bobby Green -400 Tony Ferguson 300

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Kevin Holland -142 Michael Chiesa +122

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Gabriel Bonfim -312 Trevin Giles +262

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Marcos Rogerio de Lima -240 Derrick Lewis +205

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Roman Kopylov -200 Claudio Ribeiro +170

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Jake Matthews -255 Darrius Flowers +215

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play CJ Vergara -149 Vinicius Salvador +129

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Matthew Semelsberger -200 Uros Medic +170

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Miranda Maverick -270 Priscila Cachoeira +230

UFC 291 Best Bets & Predictions

Vincius Salvador (+129)

Vinicius Salvador is a Brazilian fighter who is set to face CJ Vergara at UFC 291 on July 29, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Salvador is looking for his first win in the UFC flyweight division, and he is determined to make a statement in this fight.

Salvador is known for his athleticism and reaction time, which he uses to avoid strikes and get out of grappling positions. This will be a key factor in his fight against Vergara, who is a skilled striker and grappler. Salvador’s ability to move quickly and avoid strikes will frustrate Vergara and force him to change his game plan.

Salvador has a record of 14-5, with his only loss in the UFC coming in his debut fight against Victor Altamirano. He has fought in various promotions in Brazil and has faced tough opponents throughout his career. This experience will give him an edge over Vergara, who has only fought in the UFC four times.

Salvador is determined to get his first win in the UFC, and he has been training hard for this fight. He knows that a win against Vergara will put him on the map in the flyweight division and could lead to bigger opportunities in the future. This determination will give him the mental edge he needs to overcome any obstacles in the fight.

Bet on Vinicius Salvador (+129)

Stephen Thompson (-160)

Stephen Thompson is set to face Michel Pereira at UFC 291 on July 29, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Thompson is a veteran of the UFC, with a record of 17-6-1. He has faced some of the toughest fighters in the welterweight division, including Tyron Woodley, Darren Till, and Jorge Masvidal. This experience will give him an edge over Pereira, who has only fought in the UFC eight times.

Thompson is known for his striking ability, with his karate background giving him a unique style in the octagon. He has a high volume of strikes and is accurate with his punches and kicks. This will be a key factor in his fight against Pereira, who is also a striker but is known for his unorthodox style.

Thompson has a strong defense, with his footwork and head movement allowing him to avoid strikes. He also has a good takedown defense, which will be important in this fight as Pereira is known for his grappling ability. Thompson’s ability to avoid takedowns and keep the fight standing will give him an advantage over Pereira.