UFC 291 Promotional Guidelines Compliance: Poirier, Gaethje Net $32k

In the highly anticipated rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje at UFC 291, both fighters not only put on an incredible show inside the Octagon but also walked away with a hefty paycheck. According to the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance, Poirier and Gaethje earned a combined total of $32,000 in sponsorship pay

All love from Justin to Dustin 🙌 #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/GG1hmZHzHG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 30, 2023

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

The main event of UFC 291 saw Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje face off in a rematch that had fight fans buzzing with excitement. Poirier and Gaethje had previously met in the Octagon, with Poirier emerging victorious in their first encounter. This time, both fighters were determined to settle the score and put on a show for the fans.

In a stunning turn of events, Justin Gaethje claimed the ceremonial BMF (Baddest Motherf****r) title with a thunderous head-kick knockout of Dustin Poirier. The fight was an all-out war, with both fighters showcasing their incredible skills and toughness. However, it was Gaethje who ultimately emerged victorious with a highlight-reel finish.

Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

As part of the UFC’s promotional guidelines, fighters receive additional pay based on the number of fights they have had in the organization and the number of times they have competed as a main event or co-main event. For UFC 291, both Poirier and Gaethje received $32,000 each in sponsorship pay

While the promotional guidelines compliance pay provides a baseline for fighters’ earnings, it is important to note that fighters can also earn additional income through various sources such as performance bonuses, pay-per-view revenue, and sponsorship deals. In the case of UFC 291, the total fighter pay, including salaries, incentives, and bonuses, is projected to be over $3.5 million

Full List UFC 291 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

Justin Gaethje: $32,000

def. Dustin Poirier: $32,000

Alex Pereira: $6,000

def. Jan Blachowicz: $16,000

Derrick Lewis: $21,000

def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $16,000

Bobby Green: $21,000

def. Tony Ferguson: $21,000

Kevin Holland: $16,000

def. Michael Chiesa: $16,000

Gabriel Bonfim: $4,000

def. Trevin Giles: $11,000

CJ Vergara: $4,500

def. Vinicius Salvador: $4,000

Roman Kopylov: $4,500

def. Claudio Ribeiro: $4,000

Jake Matthews: $16,000

def. Darrius Flowers: $4,000

Uros Medic: $4,500

def. Matthew Semelsberger: $6,000

Miranda Maverick: $6,000

def. Priscila Cachoeira: $6,000