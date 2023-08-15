UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Fight Card, Date, and Time

UFC 292 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Aljmain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Find everything you need to know about UFC 292, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Boston, Massachusets for a stacked PPV UFC 292 event. We have a bantamweight title fight between the bantamweight GOAT and champion Aljamain Sterling taking on one of the biggest rising stars in the sport and Contender Series alumni Sean O’Malley. Sterling would look to solidify his status as the greatest bantamweight fighter in UFC history meanwhile, O’Malley looks for his first taste of gold around his waist as he takes on his toughest opposition to date and one of the greatest to ever do it.

In the co-main event, we have the strawweight title on the line when Zhang Weili looks to defend her title when she takes on surging contender Amanda Lemos. Zhang is coming off winning her title back after dominating Carla Esparza meanwhile, Lemos has had two knockouts on her way to being the No. 1 contender in the strawweight division.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, scroll down for the complete UFC 292 fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley

🥊 UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley 📅 Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusets

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusets 📺 TV Channel: ESPN + PPV

ESPN + PPV 📊 UFC Stats: Sterling 23-3 | O’Malley 16-1

Sterling 23-3 | O’Malley 16-1 🎲 UFC Odds: Sterling (-250) | O’Malley (+210)

UFC 292 Fight Card

The full UFC 292 fight card has been released with Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley for the UFC Bantamweight Championship headlining the PPV event.

There will be 10 fights in total, beginning with the early preliminary card at 6:30 P.M. EST. The return of Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares will headline the prelims before we get a striker’s delight to kick off the main card when Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz square off in a middleweight matchup in the main card opener. In the featured bout on the main card, we have a mainstay in the rankings at welterweight when Neil Magny takes on surging prospect Ian Garry.

Then in the co-main event leading up to our main event on the night is a strawweight title fight between the champion Zhang Weili taking on surging top contender Amanda Lemos to see who is the best strawweight in the world.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC 292 Fight Card.

UFC 292 Main Card (ESPN + PPV 10 P.M. ET)

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley

Zhang Weili vs Amanda Lemos

Neil Magny vs Ian Garry

Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz

Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares

UFC 292 Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN +, 8 P.M. ET)

Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin

Da’Mon Blackshear vs Mario Bautista

Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh

UFC 292 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN +, 6:30 P.M. ET)

Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert

Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva

Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz

