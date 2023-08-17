Betting Guides

UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

Garrett Kerman
The UFC heads to Boston, Massachusets for a stacked PPV UFC 292 event. We have a bantamweight title fight between the bantamweight GOAT and champion Aljamain Sterling taking on one of the biggest rising stars in the sport and Contender Series alumni Sean O’Malley. Sterling would look to solidify his status as the greatest bantamweight fighter in UFC history meanwhile, O’Malley looks for his first taste of gold around his waist as he takes on his toughest opposition to date and one of the greatest to ever do it.

UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Aljamain Sterling -260 BetOnline logo
Sean O’Malley +220 BetOnline logo

The oddsmakers expect this fight for the UFC Bantamweight Championship to be one-sided as the champion Aljamain Sterling is the heavy favorite in this matchup against the No. 2 ranked Sean O’Malley. O’Malley is certainly a very dangerous fighter and a tough matchup for Sterling but with the resume that he possesses having just one win over a current UFC fighter is what the oddsmakers have baked into this moneyline.

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Anjos Preview

The UFC bantamweight championship is on the line at UFC 292, as champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against rising star Sean O’Malley. This is a clash of styles, with Sterling’s wrestling and grappling facing off against O’Malley’s striking and athleticism.

Sterling is a former college wrestler who has used his grappling to great success in the UFC. He is a submission specialist with eight submission victories on his record. Sterling is also a very good wrestler, and he has shown the ability to control his opponents on the ground.

O’Malley is a striker who is known for his flashy knockouts. He has 10 knockouts in his 16 professional fights, and he has never been finished. O’Malley is also a very athletic fighter who is difficult to keep down.

This is a close fight, and it could go either way. Sterling is the more experienced fighter and has the better grappling, but O’Malley is the more powerful striker and has the more explosive athleticism. It will be interesting to see how these two styles clash, and it could be a very exciting fight.

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Anjos Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Aljamain Sterling -260 BetOnline logo

Aljamain Sterling has a professional record of 21-3, with 15 wins in the UFC. While his counterpart, Sean O’Malley has a record of 16-1, with 8 wins in the UFC. Sterling’s experience against a higher level of competition certainly gives him a leg up coming into this championship matchup.

Aljamain Sterling is known for his exceptional grappling and wrestling skills. He has a high takedown accuracy and can control his opponents on the ground. If Sterling can take O’Malley down and control him on the ground, he could neutralize O’Malley’s striking and potentially secure a submission victory.

While O’Malley is as dangerous as they come on the feet, Sterling has faced power punchers before in his time in the UFC and has only been finished by one of the most perfectly timed knee against Marlon Moraes which is the only knockout loss of his career. If he can avoid the big strikes of O’Malley he should be able to get ahold of him, take him down, and just dominate him from there to secure yet another title defense.

Bet Aljamain Sterling (-260) at BetOnline

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
