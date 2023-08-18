UFC 292 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Aljmain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Let’s take a look at the best prop bets for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC heads to Boston, Massachusets for a stacked PPV UFC 292 event. We have a bantamweight title fight between the bantamweight GOAT and champion Aljamain Sterling taking on one of the biggest rising stars in the sport and Contender Series alumni Sean O’Malley. Sterling would look to solidify his status as the greatest bantamweight fighter in UFC history meanwhile, O’Malley looks for his first taste of gold around his waist as he takes on his toughest opposition to date and one of the greatest to ever do it.

In the co-main event, we have the strawweight title on the line when Zhang Weili looks to defend her title when she takes on surging contender Amanda Lemos. Zhang is coming off winning her title back after dominating Carla Esparza meanwhile, Lemos has had two knockouts on her way to being the No. 1 contender in the strawweight division. With that said, let’s take a look at the best prop bets for UFC 292.

UFC 292 Best Prop Bets

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Austin Hubbard To Win By Decision +165

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Ian Garry vs Neil Magny Over 1.5 Rounds -175

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert Over 1.5 Rounds -145

Austin Hubbard To Win By Decision (+165)

Austin Hubbard has a good chance of beating Kurt Holobaugh by decision at UFC 292. Austin Hubbard has a professional record of 15-6, which includes eight wins by decision which accounts for 50% of his wins and four out of his last five wins have come by unanimous decision. He gets to take on ultra-aggressive Kurt Holobaugh who’s just looking to come forward to take Hubbard’s head off. That will bode well for Hubbard who does a good job at utilizing his movement to counter-strike and to land takedowns. Ultimately, Hubbard will make Holobaugh’s aggression work against him as he outstrikes and outgrapples Holobaugh for a unanimous decision victory.

Ian Garry vs Neil Magny Over 1.5 Rounds (-175)

Ian Garry and Neil Magny are set to face off at UFC 292 on Saturday night. Garry is a rising star in the welterweight division, while Magny is a veteran who has been around the block. Garry is the betting favorite, but I think this fight will go over 1.5 rounds. Garry is a very talented striker, but he is still relatively inexperienced compared to his counterpart. Magny is a more well-rounded fighter, and he has the experience to take this fight into the later rounds.

Magny is also a good wrestler, and he could use that to control Garry on the ground. Garry has shown good takedown defense in his previous fights, but Magny is a tough test. I think this fight will be a competitive one, and I don’t think either fighter will be able to finish the other early. I expect the fight to go over 1.5 rounds, and I think Garry will be able to do enough to get the decision victory.

Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert Over 1.5 Rounds (-145)

Andre Petroski and Gerald Meershaert are set to face off at UFC 292 on Saturday night. Petroski is a relative newcomer to the UFC compared to Meershaert who is a veteran with over 50 fights under his belt.

Petroski is the betting favorite, but I think this fight will go over 1.5 rounds. Petroski is a powerful striker and great grappler, but he is still relatively inexperienced and three of his four fights in the UFC have gone over this mark. Meershaert is a more well-rounded fighter, and he has the experience to take this fight into the later rounds as three out of his last four fights have gone over this mark as well.

Meershaert is also a good grappler, and he could use that to control Petroski on the ground. Petroski has shown good takedown defense in his previous fights, but Meershaert is a tough test. I think this fight will be a competitive one, and I don’t think either fighter will be able to finish the other early. I expect the fight to go over 1.5 rounds, and I think it could go either way.

