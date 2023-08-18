UFC 292 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Aljmain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Let’s take a look at the best underdog bets for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC heads to Boston, Massachusets for a stacked PPV UFC 292 event. We have a bantamweight title fight between the bantamweight GOAT and champion Aljamain Sterling taking on one of the biggest rising stars in the sport and Contender Series alumni Sean O’Malley. Sterling would look to solidify his status as the greatest bantamweight fighter in UFC history meanwhile, O’Malley looks for his first taste of gold around his waist as he takes on his toughest opposition to date and one of the greatest to ever do it.

In the co-main event, we have the strawweight title on the line when Zhang Weili looks to defend her title when she takes on surging contender Amanda Lemos. Zhang is coming off winning her title back after dominating Carla Esparza meanwhile, Lemos has had two knockouts on her way to being the No. 1 contender in the strawweight division. With that said, let’s take a look at the best underdog bets for UFC 292.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for UFC London

UFC London Best Underdog Bets

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Karine Silva -160 Maryna Moroz +140

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Natalia Silva -300 Andrea Lee +250

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Andre Petroski -221 Gerald Meerschaert +186

Maryna Moroz (+140)

Maryna Moroz is a well-rounded fighter with a strong grappling game. She has showcased her submission skills in the past, with six of her 11 wins coming by way of submission and even submitting Silva when they fought previously in the earlier days of their professional careers.

Moroz has a higher significant strike accuracy compared to Silva with 31% striking accuracy to go along with landing 4.19 strikes per minute compared to Silva’s abysmal 26% striking accuracy and landing only 2.39 strikes per minute.

Moroz has more experience in the UFC compared to Silva. She has faced tough competition in the past, including former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. This experience could give Moroz the mental edge and composure needed to perform under pressure. Moroz’s grappling and submission skills, higher striking accuracy, experience, and game plan make her a prime underdog bet to win this rematch against Silva at UFC 292.

Bet on Maryna Moroz (+140)

Andrea Lee (+250)

Andrea Lee and Natalia Silva are set to face off at UFC 292 on Saturday night. Lee is the more experienced fighter, with a 5-5 record in the UFC. Silva is a newcomer to the UFC, with a 3-0 record.

In the striking department, Lee has the edge. She is a more technical striker with a wider variety of weapons. Silva is a more aggressive striker, but she is also more prone to mistakes. Lee is also the better counter-striker, and she is likely to land the more telling blows.

On the ground, Lee is also the better fighter. She has a strong wrestling pedigree, and she is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Silva is a good grappler, but she is not as experienced as Lee. Lee is likely to take Silva down and control her on the ground.

Lee has the avenues to clearly win this fight. She is the more experienced, well-rounded, and skilled fighter. Silva is a dangerous striker, but she is not as well-rounded as Lee. I expect Lee to win by decision and cash in as a big underdog.

Bet on Andrea Lee (+250)

Gerald Meerschaert (+186)

Gerald Meerschaert and Andre Petroski are set to face off at UFC 292 on Saturday night. Meerschaert is the more experienced fighter, with a 35-16 record. Petroski is fairly new to the UFC compared to Meerschaert and comes in with a 9-1 record.

In the striking department, Meerschaert has the edge. He is a more technical striker with a wider variety of weapons. Petroski is a more aggressive striker with more power, but he is also more prone to leaving himself open to getting countered.

On the ground, Meerschaert is also the better fighter. He has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and he is a submission specialist with the most submissions in UFC middleweight history and has an alarming 27 submission wins on his record. Petroski is a good grappler, but he is not as experienced as Meerschaert. Meerschaert is likely to take Petroski down and submit him.

Bet on Gerald Meerschaert (+186)