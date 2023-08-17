UFC 292: Ian Garry vs Neil Magny Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

The UFC heads to Boston, Massachusetts for a stacked PPV UFC 292 event. The featured bout on the main card is a fight in the welterweight division between No. 13 Ian Garry and No. 11 Neil Magny. Garry is one of the top prospects in the welterweight division meanwhile, Magny has been a top-ranked welterweight contender for as long as Garry started his professional career. Garry wants to keep his momentum going and crack the top 10 and Magny is looking to keep his No. 11 ranking and derail the hype train.

The Best MMA Betting Sites For UFC 292

UFC 292: Ian Garry vs Neil Magny Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Ian Garry -505 Neil Magny +380

The oddsmakers expect this fight to be a bit lopsided due to the recency of the success that Ian Garry has had running through his welterweight competition. While Neil Magny is no slouch, the momentum is on the side of the young up-and-coming Irish fighter. It is up to Magny to show this prospect that there are levels to this and keep his winning ways going.

Ian Garry vs Neil Magny Preview

Two of the UFC’s most promising welterweight fighters will face off at UFC 292, as Ian Garry takes on Neil Magny. This is a clash of styles, with Garry’s striking and youth facing off against Magny’s experience and grappling. Garry is a 24-year-old Irish fighter who is undefeated in his professional career. He has four wins in the UFC, all by knockout. Garry is a southpaw with a flashy striking style. He is known for his powerful kicks and punches, and he has a good chin. Magny is a 35-year-old American fighter who has been in the UFC for over a decade. He has 26 wins and 8 losses in the UFC, and he has fought some of the best welterweights in the world. Magny is a well-rounded fighter with a strong wrestling background. He is also a good striker, and he has a good chin. This is a close fight, and it could go either way. Garry is the younger and more explosive fighter, but Magny is the more experienced and well-rounded fighter. It will be interesting to see how these two styles clash, and it could be a very exciting fight.

Ian Garry vs Neil Magny Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Ian Garry wins inside the distance -170

Ian Garry is the UFC’s newest prospect, and he is coming off a spectacular knockout win over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 278. He is now set to face Neil Magny at UFC 292, and I believe he will knockout Magny in the second round. Garry is a powerful striker with knockout power in both hands. He is also a very accurate striker, and he has a good variety of punches and kicks. Magny is a good striker as well, but he is not as powerful as Garry.

Garry is also a younger and more athletic fighter. He has the speed and power to overwhelm Magny, and I believe he will be able to land a big shot that will put Magny away in the second round. Magny is a tough fighter, but he has been knocked out before. He was knocked out by Robbie Lawler in 2017, and he was knocked out by Geoff Neal in 2020. I believe Garry has the power to knock Magny out again, and I am predicting a second-round knockout for Garry.

UFC Betting Guides 2023