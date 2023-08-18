UFC 292: Mario Bautista vs Da’Mon Blackshear Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

The UFC heads to Boston, Massachusetts for a stacked PPV UFC 292 event. On the main card, we have a fight in the bantamweight division between two rising contenders Mario Bautista and Da’Mon Blackshear. Bautista was getting ready for the biggest fight of his career to face off against former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt but unfortunately, he had to withdraw due to injury. Blackshear then stepped up on about six days’ notice after creating history last weekend with just the third twister submission in UFC history. He will attempt history again as he will be the first person to win two fights in just seven days. Bautista however has different plans as a win for him will certainly put him into the top 15 in the bantamweight division.

UFC 292: Mario Bautista vs Da’Mon Blackshear Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Mario Bautista -230 Da’Mon Blackshear +195

The oddsmakers expect this fight to be one of the closer fights on the main card and rightfully so. Both fighters are on the cusp of being in the top 15 of the bantamweight division with a win this weekend. However, Bautista has had a full camp fight for this fight but was getting ready to face a striker that utilizes a ton of movement and not a relentless grappler and jiu jitsu specialist.

Meanwhile, Blackshear has now had to cut to 135 lbs twice in a seven-day span which could cut into his cardio the longer this fight goes. There are so many intangibles in this fight which is why neither one of these two come into this fight as a massive favorite.

Mario Bautista vs Da’Mon Blackshear Preview

Two of the UFC’s most promising bantamweight prospects will face off at UFC 292, as Mario Bautista takes on Da’Mon Blackshear. This is a clash of styles, with Bautista’s striking and wrestling facing off against Blackshear’s grappling and submission skills. Bautista is a 29-year-old Mexican fighter with a professional record of 12-2 who is coming off a submission win over Guido Cannetti at UFC Fight Night. He is a well-rounded fighter with a strong wrestling background. He is also a good striker, and he has a good chin. Blackshear is a 28-year-old American fighter who is 14-5-1 in his professional career. He has two wins in the UFC, with both coming by submission. Blackshear is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, and he is very dangerous on the ground. He is also a good striker, but his grappling is his strength. This is a close fight, and it could go either way. Bautista is the more experienced fighter, but Blackshear is the more dangerous fighter on the ground. It will be interesting to see how these two styles clash, and it could be a very exciting fight.

Mario Bautista vs Da’Mon Blackshear Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Mario Bautista -210

It is hard to get over the fact that Da’Mon Blackshear has now had to cut weight on two separate occasions in just seven days. That is a massive detriment to his body as well to his cardio especially someone who relies on his cardio to outlast his opponents with his relentless grappling pace and forward pressure.

Bautista is an aggressive fighter that has shown to have power on the feet and the grappling skills to hang with Blackshear on the mat. While I do believe Blackshear will land takedowns early but if this gets out of round one those takedowns will be less and less and that is when Bautista will take over. As we get into the later portion of round two I expect Bautista to hurt Blackshear and eventually put him away.

