Betting Guides

UFC 292: Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
UFC Vegas 53 Fighter Pay: Salaries, Win Bonus, and Incentive Pay

The UFC heads to Boston, Massachusetts for a stacked PPV UFC 292 event. In the bantamweight division we have a fight between two ranked contenders as No. 6 ranked Marlon “Chito” Vera takes on No. 10 ranked Pedro Munhoz. Vera is looking to get back on track with a win in hopes of getting into title contention meanwhile, Munhoz is looking to keep his momentum going get back close to the top 5 in the division.

The Best MMA Betting Sites For UFC 292

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer

UFC 292: Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Marlon Vera -210 BetOnline logo
Pedro Munhoz +180 BetOnline logo

The oddsmakers expect this fight to be a bit closer than most of the other fights on the main card. Marlon Vera is coming of a split decision loss to Cory Sandhagen meanwhile, Pedro Munhoz is coming off a dominant win against Chris Gutierrez. Both fighters will be looking to get a big win over there to climb the rankings in hopes of a title shot in the future.

Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz Preview

Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz are two of the toughest and most exciting bantamweights in the UFC. They are both known for their aggressive fighting styles and their willingness to stand and bang. Their fight at UFC 292 is sure to be a barnburner.

Vera is currently ranked No. 6 in the UFC bantamweight rankings, while Munhoz is ranked No. 10. Vera is coming off a split decision loss to Cory Sandhagen in a main event fight at UFC Fight Night, while Munhoz is coming off a unanimous decision win against Chris Gutierrez at UFC Fight Night.

Vera is a striker with knockout power in both hands. He is also a very good wrestler, and he has shown the ability to take down and control his opponents. Munhoz is also a striker with knockout power, and he is a very tough and durable fighter. He is also a good grappler, and he has a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

This is a close fight, and it could go either way. Vera is the more powerful striker, but Munhoz is the more durable fighter. It is likely to be a close fight that could go either way.

Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Marlon Vera -210 BetOnline logo

Marlon Vera is set to face Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292, with Munhoz stepping in on short notice for Rob Font. Vera is the more experienced fighter, and I believe he will be able to get the job done even with Munhoz being fresh.

Marlon Vera is known for his striking skills and has shown the ability to finish fights with his striking prowess. He possesses a diverse striking arsenal and has the advantage in terms of technique and accuracy. If Vera can utilize his striking effectively, he could potentially finish the fight even with Munhoz being as durable as they come. As long as Vera doesn’t get caught starting this fight slow like he does in most of his fights he should get the job done, get back on track, and possibly be lined up to fight the winner of Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley.

Bet Marlon Vera (-210) at BetOnline

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Betting Guides MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
Ian Garry stands in the octagon.

UFC 292: Ian Garry vs Neil Magny Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  55min
Betting Guides
UFC 261 DraftKings Picks
UFC 292: Zhang Weili vs Amanda Lemos Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
Betting Guides
sean-omalley-aljamain-sterling
UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
Betting Guides
NFL Preaseason betting
How to Bet On The NFL in Florida 2023 | FL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Owen Fulda  •  7h
Betting Guides
islam mamedov
Bellator 298 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 11 2023
Betting Guides
danny henry hakeem dawodu
UFC Vegas 78: Cub Swanson vs Hakeem Dawodu Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 10 2023
Betting Guides
terrance mckinney
UFC Vegas 78 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top