UFC 292: Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

The UFC heads to Boston, Massachusetts for a stacked PPV UFC 292 event. In the bantamweight division we have a fight between two ranked contenders as No. 6 ranked Marlon “Chito” Vera takes on No. 10 ranked Pedro Munhoz. Vera is looking to get back on track with a win in hopes of getting into title contention meanwhile, Munhoz is looking to keep his momentum going get back close to the top 5 in the division.

UFC 292: Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Marlon Vera -210 Pedro Munhoz +180

The oddsmakers expect this fight to be a bit closer than most of the other fights on the main card. Marlon Vera is coming of a split decision loss to Cory Sandhagen meanwhile, Pedro Munhoz is coming off a dominant win against Chris Gutierrez. Both fighters will be looking to get a big win over there to climb the rankings in hopes of a title shot in the future.

Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz Preview

Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz are two of the toughest and most exciting bantamweights in the UFC. They are both known for their aggressive fighting styles and their willingness to stand and bang. Their fight at UFC 292 is sure to be a barnburner. Vera is currently ranked No. 6 in the UFC bantamweight rankings, while Munhoz is ranked No. 10. Vera is coming off a split decision loss to Cory Sandhagen in a main event fight at UFC Fight Night, while Munhoz is coming off a unanimous decision win against Chris Gutierrez at UFC Fight Night. Vera is a striker with knockout power in both hands. He is also a very good wrestler, and he has shown the ability to take down and control his opponents. Munhoz is also a striker with knockout power, and he is a very tough and durable fighter. He is also a good grappler, and he has a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. This is a close fight, and it could go either way. Vera is the more powerful striker, but Munhoz is the more durable fighter. It is likely to be a close fight that could go either way.

Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Marlon Vera -210

Marlon Vera is set to face Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292, with Munhoz stepping in on short notice for Rob Font. Vera is the more experienced fighter, and I believe he will be able to get the job done even with Munhoz being fresh.

Marlon Vera is known for his striking skills and has shown the ability to finish fights with his striking prowess. He possesses a diverse striking arsenal and has the advantage in terms of technique and accuracy. If Vera can utilize his striking effectively, he could potentially finish the fight even with Munhoz being as durable as they come. As long as Vera doesn’t get caught starting this fight slow like he does in most of his fights he should get the job done, get back on track, and possibly be lined up to fight the winner of Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley.

