UFC 292 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC 292 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s festivities.
The UFC heads to Boston, Massachusets for a stacked PPV UFC 292 event. We have a bantamweight title fight between the bantamweight GOAT and champion Aljamain Sterling taking on one of the biggest rising stars in the sport and Contender Series alumni Sean O’Malley. Sterling would look to solidify his status as the greatest bantamweight fighter in UFC history meanwhile, O’Malley looks for his first taste of gold around his waist as he takes on his toughest opposition to date and one of the greatest to ever do it.
In the co-main event, we have the strawweight title on the line when Zhang Weili looks to defend her title when she takes on surging contender Amanda Lemos. Zhang is coming off winning her title back after dominating Carla Esparza meanwhile, Lemos has had two knockouts on her way to being the No. 1 contender in the strawweight division.
The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC 292.
How to Watch UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley
- 🥊 UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley
- 📅 Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Location: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN + PPV
- 📊 UFC Stats: Sterling 23-3 | O’Malley 16-1
- 🎲 UFC Odds: Sterling (-260) | O’Malley (+220)
UFC 292 Odds
The oddsmakers expect this fight for the UFC Bantamweight Championship to be one-sided as the champion Aljamain Sterling is the heavy favorite in this matchup against the No. 2 ranked Sean O’Malley. O’Malley is certainly a very dangerous fighter and a tough matchup for Sterling but with the resume that he possesses having just one win over a current UFC fighter is what the oddsmakers have baked into this moneyline.
Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC 292 below:
|Fighter
|UFC 292 Odds
|Play
|Aljamain Sterling
|-260
|Sean O’Malley
|+220
|Fighter
|UFC 292 Odds
|Play
|Zhang Weili
|-320
|Amanda Lemos
|+270
|Fighter
|UFC 292 Odds
|Play
|Ian Garry
|-505
|Neil Magny
|+380
|Fighter
|UFC 292 Odds
|Play
|Mario Bautista
|-210
|Da’Mon Blackshear
|+180
|Fighter
|UFC 292 Odds
|Play
|Marlon Vera
|-210
|Pedro Munhoz
|+180
|Fighter
|UFC 292 Odds
|Play
|Brad Tavares
|-267
|Chris Weidman
|+227
|Fighter
|UFC 292 Odds
|Play
|Gregory Rodrigues
|-361
|Denis Tiuliulin
|+286
|Fighter
|UFC 292 Odds
|Play
|Austin Hubbard
|-175
|Kurt Holobaugh
|+150
|Fighter
|UFC 292 Odds
|Play
|Brad Katona
|-155
|Cody Gibson
|+135
|Fighter
|UFC 292 Odds
|Play
|Andre Petroski
|-221
|Gerald Meerschaert
|+186
|Fighter
|UFC 292 Odds
|Play
|Natalia Silva
|-330
|Andrea Lee
|+270
|Fighter
|UFC 292 Odds
|Play
|Karine Silva
|-155
|Maryna Moroz
|+135
UFC 292 Best Bets & Predictions
Austin Hubbard (-175)
Austin Hubbard has a professional record of 15-6, with 3 wins in the UFC. In contrast, Kurt Holobaugh has a record of 19-7 but has yet to secure a victory in the UFC, going 0-4 before he was released. Hubbard has shown impressive striking accuracy, landing 47% of his significant strikes to go along with a great defense just absorbing 42% of his opponent’s strikes which will come in handy against a brawler like Holobaugh.
With that said, the biggest mismatch will be in the grappling department. Hubbard trains at Elevation Fight Team with a great group of wrestlers like Curtis Blaydes and Neil Magny just to name a couple and his best attribute is getting the fight to the mat and dominating his opponents there just like he did against Aaron MacKenzie in his first fight on The Ultimate Fighter. As long as he can avoid the big power shots of Holobaugh he should be able to just outwork him on the feet until he takes him down and dominate him there.
Brad Katona (-155)
Brad Katona is known for his technical striking and grappling skills. He has a background in karate and wrestling, which has helped him develop a well-rounded skill set. Katona’s technical ability could give him an edge over Gibson, who is known for his striking but has struggled with grappling in the past.
Brad Katona has shown impressive fight IQ in his previous fights, making smart decisions and adjustments in the cage. This intelligence and adaptability could help him navigate the challenges of the fight against Gibson and make the necessary adjustments to secure a victory against a much taller and longer opponent.
Brad Katona has a distinct advantage on the feet and at range with his speed and precision in his strikes. As long as Katon’as wrestling background can keep this fight standing he should be able to outstrike Gibson with relative ease.
While Blackshear has had a quick turnaround between fights, Bautista has had more time to prepare for the fight. This could give him an advantage in terms of game planning and conditioning, as he has had more time to focus on his opponent and tailor his training accordingly. Mario Bautista has a professional record of 12-2, with 6 wins in the UFC, and is currently on a four-fight win streak. In contrast, Da’Mon Blackshear has a record of 14-5-1, with 2 wins in the UFC. Bautista is as well-rounded as they come, showing knockout power in his hands as well as great grappling to snatch up the submission. With how Da’Mon Blackshear is taking this fight on very short notice, Bautista should be able to outwork Blackshear over the course of the fight and wear him out as the fight gets deeper into the fight to secure his seventh straight victory.
Mario Bautista (-210)
UFC Betting Guides 2023
While Blackshear has had a quick turnaround between fights, Bautista has had more time to prepare for the fight. This could give him an advantage in terms of game planning and conditioning, as he has had more time to focus on his opponent and tailor his training accordingly.
