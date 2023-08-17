The UFC heads to Boston, Massachusetts for a stacked PPV UFC 292 event. In the co-main event, we have the strawweight title on the line when Zhang Weili looks to defend her title when she takes on surging contender Amanda Lemos. Zhang is coming off winning her title back after dominating Carla Esparza meanwhile, Lemos has had two knockouts on her way to being the No. 1 contender in the strawweight division.

The Best MMA Betting Sites For UFC 292

UFC 292: Zhang Weili vs Amanda Lemos Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Zhang Weili -320 Amanda Lemos +270

The oddsmakers expect this fight for the UFC Strawweight Championship to be one-sided as the champion Zhang Weili is the heavy favorite in this matchup against the No. 5 ranked Amanda Lemos. Lemos is certainly a very dangerous fighter and a tough matchup for Weili but the resume that she possesses having only one win against a top-10 opponent is baked into this moneyline against the champion.

Zhang Weili vs Amanda Lemos Preview

The UFC women’s strawweight championship is on the line at UFC 292, as champion Zhang Weili defends her title against Amanda Lemos. This is a clash of styles, with Zhang’s well-rounded skill of powerful striking and submission grappling facing off against Lemos’ striking power. Zhang has shown the ability to finish her opponents no matter where it takes place whether it is on the feet or on the mat but it seems like her path to victory with the least resistance would be for her to take Lemos down and dominate her there on the mat. As for Lemos, she is one of the most powerful strikers that the strawweight division has seen. She has finished eight of her 13 wins by knockout or TKO with three of those knockouts coming in the UFC. This fight should be highly competitive and very exciting for the fans to watch on Saturday night.

Zhang Weili vs Amanda Lemos Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Zhang Weili wins inside the distance +165

Zhang has won 19 of her 23 fights inside the distance which is split between 11 knockouts and eight submissions. She has the ability to finish her opponents no matter where they want the fight to take place. Zhang is one of the few that can go punch for punch with a powerful striker like Amanda Lemos. While that isn’t the smartest game plan in the world it is something that she can do if push comes to shove.

On the mat is where it is believed she has the bigger advantage. Lemos is well-versed on the mat as well but if there is any weakness it would be in her defensive grappling and that is something like Zhang can certainly exploit. I expect Zhang to go in there and land some heavy strikes early on to then land eventually land the takedown that she needs to get the finish on the mat.

UFC Betting Guides 2023