UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

The UFC heads to Sydney, Australia for a stacked UFC 293 event. We have a middleweight main event fight where the middleweight championship will be on the line as the reigning champion Israel Adesanya will put his championship on the line when he takes on No. 5 ranked Sean Strickland. This will be Adesanya’s first fight since gaining redemption with a second-round knockout of his arch-nemesis Alex Pereira to reclaim his middleweight championship. Strickland on the other hand is coming off three consecutive victories which put him a prime position to be next in line for a title shot after No. 1 contender Dricus Du Plessis had to withdraw due to injury.

UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Israel Adesanya -650 Sean Strickland +475

The oddsmakers expect this fight between the UFC’s middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and No. 5 ranked contender Sean Strickland lopsided in favor of the champion. Adesanya’s only loss at middleweight was a last round knockout to the former champion Alex Pereira after dominating the whole fight which then Adesanya avenged that loss when he knocked out Pereira to finally get a win over his arch-nemesis. Strickland on the other hand, has won three in a row and took this title fight on about a month’s notice after Dricus Du Plessis declined to fight due to injury.

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Preview

“The Last Stylebender” Israel Adesanya is the reigning UFC middleweight champion, and he is widely considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. He is a master of striking, with a wide range of techniques and a devastating finishing ability. Meanwhile, Sean Strickland is a rising star in the middleweight division. He is known for his aggressive style and his willingness to stand and trade with anyone. He is also a very dangerous striker, with knockout power in both hands. This fight is a clash of styles. Adesanya will look to use his superior striking to keep Strickland at a distance and pick him apart. Strickland will try to pressure Adesanya and force him into a brawl. It is a very difficult fight to predict. Adesanya is the more technical fighter, but Strickland is the more aggressive fighter. Ultimately, it will come down to who can impose their will on the other. This is a very exciting fight, and it is one that I am looking forward to.

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Israel Adesanya by KO/TKO -125

The UFC middleweight title will be on the line when Israel Adesanya defends his belt against Sean Strickland at UFC 293 on September 9th. Adesanya is the clear favorite in this fight, and I believe he will knock out Strickland in the later rounds.

Adesanya is one of the most technically gifted strikers in MMA. He has a wide range of techniques and he is very accurate with his punches and kicks. Strickland is a good striker as well, but he is not on Adesanya’s level. Adesanya is also a very patient fighter. He is not afraid to take a step back and wait for his opponent to make a mistake. Strickland is an aggressive fighter, and he is likely to make mistakes against Adesanya.

I believe that Adesanya will eventually land a knockout blow on Strickland. He will use his superior striking to keep Strickland at a distance and pick him apart. Strickland will try to pressure Adesanya and force him into a brawl, but I don’t think it will work. Adesanya is too good at picking his shots and he will eventually land the knockout blow.

I am predicting a third-round knockout for Adesanya. He will land a perfect combination on Strickland and put him away for good. This is a fight that Adesanya should win handily, and I am excited to see him defend his title once again.

