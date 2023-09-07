UFC 293 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC 293 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event middleweight championship bout between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. Find everything you need to know about UFC 293, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Sydney, Australia for a stacked UFC 293 event. We have a middleweight main event fight where the middleweight championship will be on the line as the reigning champion Israel Adesanya will put his championship on the line when he takes on No. 5 ranked Sean Strickland. This will be Adesanya’s first fight since gaining redemption with a second-round knockout of his arch-nemesis Alex Pereira to reclaim his middleweight championship. Strickland on the other hand is coming off three consecutive victories which put him a prime position to be next in line for a title shot after No. 1 contender Dricus Du Plessis had to withdraw due to injury.

In the co-main event, we have the heavyweight fight between two top-10 ranked contenders as No. 6 Tai Tuivasa takes on No. 7 Alexander Volkov. Tuivasa is coming off back-to-back defeats first the first time since 2018-2019. His losses however were only to the two top-ranked heavyweights in the division Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich. As for Volkov, he has won two in a row by first-round knockout or TKO.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC 293.

How to Watch UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

Saturday, September 9, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia 📺 TV Channel: ESPN + PPV

ESPN + PPV 📊 UFC Stats: Adesanya 24-2 | Strickland 27-5

Adesanya 24-2 | Strickland 27-5 🎲 UFC Odds: Adesanya (-650) | Strickland (+475)

UFC 293 Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight between the UFC’s middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and No. 5 ranked contender Sean Strickland lopsided in favor of the champion. Adesanya’s only loss at middleweight was a last round knockout to the former champion Alex Pereira after dominating the whole fight which then Adesanya avenged that loss when he knocked out Pereira to finally get a win over his arch-nemesis. Strickland on the other hand, has won three in a row and took this title fight on about a month’s notice after Dricus Du Plessis declined to fight due to injury.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC 293 below:

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Israel Adesanya -650 Sean Strickland +475

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Alexander Volkov -244 Tai Tuivasa +209

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Justin Tafa -200 Austen Lane +170

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Tyson Pedro -114 Anton Turkalj -106

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Manel Kape -385 Felipe dos Santos +320

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Carlos Ulberg -260 Da Un Jung +220

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Jack Jenkins -200 Chepe Mariscal +170

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Jamie Mullarkey -260 John Makdessi +220

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Charlie Radtke -310 Blood Diamond +260

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Shane Young -170 Gabriel Miranda +145

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Nasrat Haqparast -470 Landon Quinones +370

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Kevin Jousset -155 Kiefer Crosbie +135

UFC 293 Best Bets & Predictions

Shane Young (-170)

Shane Young comes into this fight on a three-fight skid winless over the last four years and is desperate for a win as he takes on Gabriel Miranda this weekend in Sydney, Australia. Young just hasn’t been up to his skill level in recent fights, letting winnable fights slip out of his grasp. Now, he gets to take on a fighter who’s primarily a grappler in Gabriel Miranda in hopes of getting back on track.

Miranda is a fun fighter to watch as he is always going to bring the fight to his opponent all while throwing caution to the wind. He will look to throw powerful strikes into a takedown and once it hits the mat it’s his world but that will be easier said than done when taking on someone as experienced as Young. Young has done well in the past defending takedowns and on the feet, he is much more polished and should be the minute-winner there. As long as Young keeps this fight standing it should be his fight to lose.

Carlos Ulberg (-260)

Carlos Ulberg is a big part of the City Kickboxing crew that is finally rounding out to form as he is currently on a four-fight winning streak ever since dropping his UFC debut. Three of those four wins have come by knockout and he has a real chance at making it four straight knockout victories in a row when he takes on Da Un Jung this weekend at UFC 293.

Da Un Jung looked like a real contender when he rattled off four victories in his first five fights with the UFC but he has since lost two in a row and just looked out of place against a slow and methodical Devin Clark. Jung will certainly attempt takedowns in this fight but not being able to hold down someone like William Knight leads me to believe Ulberg will get back to his feet and when this fight is on the feet and at range, Ulberg will win every moment of it. Ultimately, Ulberg will look to sprawl and brawl to yet another knockout victory on his resume.