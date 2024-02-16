UFC 298 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

The UFC continues in February with a stacked PPV event with two of the best featherweight fighters in the world headlining the event. We have the longtime reigning and defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski taking on the surging featherweight contender Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski is looking to get back into the win column after succumbing to his first knockout loss at the hands of Islam Makhachev as he attempted to become the next double champ when he moved up in weight on short notice to fight for the lightweight title. Meanwhile, Topuria will be looking to keep his undefeated record intact but become the first-ever UFC champion from Georgia. This will be Topuria’s only second headliner and it’s going to be a great way when he tries to dethrone one of the greatest featherweight champions that the UFC has ever seen.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the middleweight division between two of the division’s best, No. 3 ranked Robert Whittaker and No.6 ranked Paulo Costa. Whittaker is coming off only his second TKO loss in his middleweight career at the hands of the current middleweight champion Dricus Due Plessis. Meanwhile, Costa is coming off a lengthy layoff most recently defeating Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision back in August 2022 after a fight cancellation and staph infection kept him out of competition. This fight has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC 298.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for UFC 298

How to Watch UFC 298

🥊 UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria 📅 Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024

Saturday, February 17, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:00 pm ET

6:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Honda Center | Anaheim, California

Honda Center | Anaheim, California 📺 TV Channel: ESPN + PPV

ESPN + PPV 📊 UFC Stats: Volkanovski 26-3 | Topuria 14-0

Volkanovski 26-3 | Topuria 14-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Volkanovski (-127) | Topuria (+107)

UFC UFC 298 Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight between the reigning and defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and the undefeated contender Ilia Topuria to be a closely contested battle between the two best fighters in the division. Volkanovski is coming off his second loss in his UFC career and it was up a weight class on short notice for champ-champ status when he took on Islam Makhachev at UFC 294. He unfortunately was knocked out for only the second time in his professional career and the first time in his UFC career. Volkanovski now drops back down to his normal weight class looking to defend his title for a 6th time against the surging undefeated prospect Ilia Topuria. Topuria now sitting at 14-0 has blasted his way through the competition in the UFC to a 6-0 record. He most recently beat former interim title challenger Josh Emmett to a bloody pulp for 25 minutes which set him up for his long-awaited UFC featherweight title shot. This fight should be faced pace that shouldn’t see the judge’s scorecards and one could quite possibly be over in the blink of an eye.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC 298 below:

Fighter UFC 298 Odds Play Alexander Volkanovski -127 Ilia Topuria +107

Fighter UFC 298 Odds Play Robert Whittaker -235 Paulo Costa +205

Fighter UFC 298 Odds Play Ian Machado Garry -245 Geoff Neal +210

Fighter UFC 298 Odds Play Merab Dvalishvili -235 Henry Cejudo +200

Fighter UFC 298 Odds Play Anthony Hernandez -250 Roman Kopylov +210

Fighter UFC 298 Odds Play Amanda Lemos -135 Mackenzie Dern +115

Fighter UFC 298 Odds Play Rinya Nakamura -1400 Carlos Vera +800

Fighter UFC 298 Odds Play Mingyang Zhang -123 Brendson Rebeiro +103

Fighter UFC 298 Odds Play Danny Barlow -220 Josh Quinlan +185

Fighter UFC 298 Odds Play Oban Elliott -320 Val Woodburn +270

Fighter UFC 298 Odds Play Miranda Maverick -185 Andrea Lee +160

UFC 298 Odds Best Bets & Predictions

Alexander Volkanovski (-127)

Alexander Volkanovski, the division’s kingpin, faces the relentless force of Ilia Topuria. This is a showdown of styles, pitting Volkanovski’s relentless volume and iron chin against Topuria’s devastating grappling and knockout power.

While Topuria holds an undeniable power advantage, Volkanovski’s advantages on the feet are overwhelming. The champ’s striking technique and accuracy are elite, complemented by remarkable cardio that allows him to push a blistering pace over five rounds. Topuria’s takedown threat is real, but Volkanovski’s takedown defense and scrambling are well-documented.

Volkanovski’s ability to read opponents and fight at range will be vital. If he keeps Topuria at the end of his punches and mixes in tactical leg kicks, he can disrupt the challenger’s rhythm and frustrate his takedown attempts. The champion’s experience and championship mettle will also be in full effect. Topuria is a dangerous foe, but against Volkanovski, he’s stepping up multiple levels in competition.

Anticipate a grueling fight where Volkanovski weathers early storms, outworks Topuria with volume striking, and stays a step ahead in the tactical battle. In the later rounds, Topuria may start to fade, opening up a potential finish for Volkanovski. Though an upset is always possible, ‘The Great’ is poised to successfully defend his featherweight crown.

Bet on Alexander Volkanovski (-127)

Merab Dvalishvili (-235)

Henry Cejudo faces a tough test in the form of Merab Dvalishvili. ‘The Machine’ is a relentless hurricane of wrestling and pressure unlike anyone Cejudo has faced.

Dvalishvili’s wrestling pedigree and relentless chain takedowns can neutralize Cejudo’s Olympic-level wrestling game. His cardio is seemingly bottomless, meaning he’ll push a frantic pace Cejudo hasn’t experienced since his prime years. Cejudo’s striking is sharp, but Dvalishvili takes shots well and closes distance like no one else.

If Dvalishvili can weather any early flurries from Cejudo and drag the fight into deep waters, the advantage swings heavily in his favor. This isn’t about Cejudo being past it, but about a stylistic nightmare. Dvalishvili can make this a grueling, grinding fight of attrition, one that exposes ‘Triple C’s’ gas tank and opens up opportunities for victory.