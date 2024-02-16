UFC 298 Weigh-in Results: All Systems Go for Anaheim

The weigh-in for UFC 298 took place on Friday, February 16th, and all fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts. This event, which takes place on Saturday, February 17th in Anaheim, California, is shaping up to be a blockbuster night of fights.

Alex Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria are both on weight for their #UFC298 title fight 🏆 pic.twitter.com/iw5DKY9XWf — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) February 16, 2024

The main event features a highly anticipated featherweight title fight between the champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and the challenger, Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski is coming off a loss as he attempted to go for champ-champ status against Islam Makhachev but is looking to defend his featherweight title for a 7th time this and got back into the win column this weekend, while Topuria has been on a tear, winning all 14 of his fights. This is a clash of styles, with Volkanovski’s technical striking going up against Topuria’s raw power and aggression. It’s a fight that is sure to deliver fireworks.

Another highly anticipated fight on the card is the middleweight showdown between Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker. Costa is a former title challenger who is looking to keep his winning ways going after defeating Luke Rockhold and an 18-month layoff. Whittaker is the former champion who is looking to get back on track after only his second TKO defeat to current middleweight champ Dricus Du Plessis reclaim his title. This is a battle between two of the best middleweights in the world, and it is sure to be a war.

The card also features some other exciting matchups, including Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal, and Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Garry is a rising prospect who is looking to make a statement, while Neal is a tough veteran who is always in exciting fights. Cejudo is a former two-division champion who is making his return to the octagon after a closely contested loss for the bantamweight championship to Aljamain Sterling. Dvalishvili is a top-ranked bantamweight who is looking to earn a title shot.

All in all, UFC 298 is shaping up to be a must-see event for MMA fans. With a stacked card and all the fighters making weight, the stage is set for an exciting night of fights.

UFC 298 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Ilia Topuria (144.5) – for featherweight title

Paulo Costa (185.5) vs. Robert Whittaker (185.5)

Ian Machado Garry (170.5) vs. Geoff Neal (170.5)

Henry Cejudo (135) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (135)

Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185)

TELEVISED PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern (116) vs. Amanda Lemos (115.5)

Rinya Nakamura (135.5) vs. Carlos Vera (135.5)

Zhang Mingyang (204.5) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205.5)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (261) vs. Junior Tafa (249)

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Danny Barlow (171) vs. Josh Quinlan (169)

Oban Elliott (170.5) vs. Val Woodburn (169.5)

Andrea Lee (125.5) vs. Miranda Maverick (126)