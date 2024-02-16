UFC News and Rumors

UFC 298 Weigh-in Results: All Systems Go for Anaheim

Author image
Garett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
ufc 298

The weigh-in for UFC 298 took place on Friday, February 16th, and all fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts. This event, which takes place on Saturday, February 17th in Anaheim, California, is shaping up to be a blockbuster night of fights.

The main event features a highly anticipated featherweight title fight between the champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and the challenger, Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski is coming off a loss as he attempted to go for champ-champ status against Islam Makhachev but is looking to defend his featherweight title for a 7th time this and got back into the win column this weekend, while Topuria has been on a tear, winning all 14 of his fights. This is a clash of styles, with Volkanovski’s technical striking going up against Topuria’s raw power and aggression. It’s a fight that is sure to deliver fireworks.

Another highly anticipated fight on the card is the middleweight showdown between Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker. Costa is a former title challenger who is looking to keep his winning ways going after defeating Luke Rockhold and an 18-month layoff. Whittaker is the former champion who is looking to get back on track after only his second TKO defeat to current middleweight champ Dricus Du Plessis reclaim his title. This is a battle between two of the best middleweights in the world, and it is sure to be a war.

The card also features some other exciting matchups, including Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal, and Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Garry is a rising prospect who is looking to make a statement, while Neal is a tough veteran who is always in exciting fights. Cejudo is a former two-division champion who is making his return to the octagon after a closely contested loss for the bantamweight championship to Aljamain Sterling. Dvalishvili is a top-ranked bantamweight who is looking to earn a title shot.

All in all, UFC 298 is shaping up to be a must-see event for MMA fans. With a stacked card and all the fighters making weight, the stage is set for an exciting night of fights.

UFC 298 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Ilia Topuria (144.5) – for featherweight title
  • Paulo Costa (185.5) vs. Robert Whittaker (185.5)
  • Ian Machado Garry (170.5) vs. Geoff Neal (170.5)
  • Henry Cejudo (135) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (135)
  • Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185)

TELEVISED PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Mackenzie Dern (116) vs. Amanda Lemos (115.5)
  • Rinya Nakamura (135.5) vs. Carlos Vera (135.5)
  • Zhang Mingyang (204.5) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205.5)
  • Marcos Rogerio de Lima (261) vs. Junior Tafa (249)

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Danny Barlow (171) vs. Josh Quinlan (169)
  • Oban Elliott (170.5) vs. Val Woodburn (169.5)
  • Andrea Lee (125.5) vs. Miranda Maverick (126)
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Garett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
junior tafa

Junior Tafa Steps In For Injured Brother Justin to Face Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 298

Author image Garett Kerman  •  50s
UFC News and Rumors
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC 298 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garett Kerman  •  1h
UFC News and Rumors
paulo costa
Paulo Costa Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 14 2024
UFC News and Rumors
robert-whittaker-oncage-ufn101-750
Robert Whittaker Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 14 2024
UFC News and Rumors
ilia topuria
Ilia Topuria Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 14 2024
UFC News and Rumors
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC 298 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Alexander Volkanovski Set To Earn Over $1 Million
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 12 2024
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 298
How to Watch UFC 298: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 12 2024
More News
Arrow to top