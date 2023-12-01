UFC News and Rumors

UFC Austin Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Garrett Kerman
UFC Austin features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by the main event a lightweight matchup between rising star Arman Tsarukyan and a mainstay in the division Beneil Dariush. Find everything you need to know about UFC Austin including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Austin, Texas for a live fight night event at the Moody Center for an exciting night of fights. We have two of the best lightweight contenders (4) Beneil Dariush taking on (8) Arman Tsarukyan.  Dariush is coming off a devastating loss against Charles Oliveira who knocked him out in the first round. He is desperately looking for a win against surging contender Tsarukyan so that he can stay in title contention. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan is riding high coming off back-to-back wins and wins in seven of his last eight fights. He is looking for the biggest win of his career when he takes on Beneil Dariush in hopes of getting a potential title shot and rematch with Islam Makhachev with a win.

In the co-main event, we have a change of plans after Dan Hooker reinjured his arm breaking in practice which ultimately led to his withdrawal from this co-main event. After losing one banger of a fight, the UFC adds another when Jalin Turner steps in on short notice to take on Bobby Green in a fight that we should expect fireworks from start to finish.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Austin.

How to Watch UFC Austin: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

  • 🥊 UFC Austin:Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 4:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: Moody Center | Austin, TX
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN +
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Dariush 22-5-1 | Tsarukyan 20-3
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Dariush (+248) | Tsarukyan (-288)

UFC Austin  Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight between these lightweight contenders Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan to be completely one-sided in favor of the surging Tsarukyan. Tsarukyan has won all his last two fights and seven out of his last eight with three out of his last four wins coming by knockout or TKO. Dariush was riding an eight-fight winning streak into his No. 1 contender fight against Charles Oliveira but was unfortunately knocked out in the first round which then put Oliveira in position for another title shot. Whoever is victorious would be a prime candidate for a potential title shot in the near future.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Austin below:

Fighter UFC Austin Odds Play
Arman Tsarukyan -287 BetOnline logo
Beneil Dariush +247 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Austin Odds Play
Jalin Turner -183 BetOnline logo
Bobby Green +158 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Austin Odds Play
Rob Font -132 BetOnline logo
Deiveson Figueiredo +112 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Austin Odds Play
Sean Brady -128 BetOnline logo
Kelvin Gastelum +108 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Austin Odds Play
Joaquim Silva -305 BetOnline logo
Clay Guida +255 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Austin Odds Play
Puna Soriano -343 BetOnline logo
Dustin Stolzfus ++283 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Austin Odds Play
Julia Avila -139 BetOnline logo
Miesha Tate +119 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Austin Odds Play
Zachary Reese -230 BetOnline logo
Cody Brundage +195 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Austin Odds Play
Drakkar Klose -126 BetOnline logo
Joe Solecki +106 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Austin Odds Play
Rodolfo Bellato -425 BetOnline logo
Ihor Potieria +325 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Austin Odds Play
Wellington Turman -190 BetOnline logo
Jared Gooden +165 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Austin Odds Play
Jamey-Lyn Horth -200 BetOnline logo
Veronica Hardy +170 BetOnline logo

UFC Austin Odds Best Bets & Predictions

Jamey-Lyn Horth (-200)

Jamey-Lyn Horth is poised to defeat Veronica Hardy at UFC Austin this weekend. Horth, coming off a win against Hailey Cowan, has a perfect 6-0-0 record and is landing 5.07 significant strikes per minute with a striking accuracy of 73%.

Additionally, Horth will have a two-inch reach and three-inch height advantage over Hardy. With her impressive striking ability and physical advantages, Horth is well-positioned to secure a victory in this matchup. Hardy, on the other hand, has a record of 7-4-1 and lands 3.35 significant strikes per minute with a striking accuracy of 46%. These statistics favor Horth and indicate that she has the upper hand in this bout.

Bet on Jamey-Lyn Horth (-200)

Joe Solecki (+106)

Joe Solecki is poised to secure a victory over Drakkar Klose at UFC Austin this weekend. With Solecki coming in as the underdog at +106, he has the potential to surprise many. Solecki’s impressive grappling skills, as showcased in his recent BJJ promotion, and his ability to control the fight on the ground will likely pose a significant challenge to Klose. Additionally, Solecki’s striking accuracy of 55% and his defense, combined with his takedown average, give him the edge in this matchup

Bet on Joe Solecki (+106)

Rob Font (-132)

Rob Font is favored to defeat Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Austin this weekend. With a record of 20-7, Font has showcased his exceptional boxing skills and knockout power in previous victories. His ability to control the fight with his jab and compete inside the pocket gives him a significant advantage in this matchup. Additionally, Figueiredo, coming off a series of fights against Brandon Moreno, is making his bantamweight debut, which could pose a challenge for him. With Font’s striking prowess, reach, and height advantage, he is well-positioned to secure a victory in what promises to be an exciting bout.

Bet on Rob Font (-132)

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
