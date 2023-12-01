UFC Austin Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC Austin features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by the main event a lightweight matchup between rising star Arman Tsarukyan and a mainstay in the division Beneil Dariush. Find everything you need to know about UFC Austin including the date, time, fight card, and more.
The UFC heads to Austin, Texas for a live fight night event at the Moody Center for an exciting night of fights. We have two of the best lightweight contenders (4) Beneil Dariush taking on (8) Arman Tsarukyan. Dariush is coming off a devastating loss against Charles Oliveira who knocked him out in the first round. He is desperately looking for a win against surging contender Tsarukyan so that he can stay in title contention. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan is riding high coming off back-to-back wins and wins in seven of his last eight fights. He is looking for the biggest win of his career when he takes on Beneil Dariush in hopes of getting a potential title shot and rematch with Islam Makhachev with a win.
In the co-main event, we have a change of plans after Dan Hooker reinjured his arm breaking in practice which ultimately led to his withdrawal from this co-main event. After losing one banger of a fight, the UFC adds another when Jalin Turner steps in on short notice to take on Bobby Green in a fight that we should expect fireworks from start to finish.
The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Austin.
How to Watch UFC Austin: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- 🥊 UFC Austin:Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- 📅 Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- 🕙 Time: 4:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Location: Moody Center | Austin, TX
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN +
- 📊 UFC Stats: Dariush 22-5-1 | Tsarukyan 20-3
- 🎲 UFC Odds: Dariush (+248) | Tsarukyan (-288)
UFC Austin Odds
The oddsmakers expect this fight between these lightweight contenders Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan to be completely one-sided in favor of the surging Tsarukyan. Tsarukyan has won all his last two fights and seven out of his last eight with three out of his last four wins coming by knockout or TKO. Dariush was riding an eight-fight winning streak into his No. 1 contender fight against Charles Oliveira but was unfortunately knocked out in the first round which then put Oliveira in position for another title shot. Whoever is victorious would be a prime candidate for a potential title shot in the near future.
Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Austin below:
|Fighter
|UFC Austin Odds
|Play
|Arman Tsarukyan
|-287
|Beneil Dariush
|+247
|Fighter
|UFC Austin Odds
|Play
|Jalin Turner
|-183
|Bobby Green
|+158
|Fighter
|UFC Austin Odds
|Play
|Rob Font
|-132
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|+112
|Fighter
|UFC Austin Odds
|Play
|Sean Brady
|-128
|Kelvin Gastelum
|+108
|Fighter
|UFC Austin Odds
|Play
|Joaquim Silva
|-305
|Clay Guida
|+255
|Fighter
|UFC Austin Odds
|Play
|Puna Soriano
|-343
|Dustin Stolzfus
|++283
|Fighter
|UFC Austin Odds
|Play
|Julia Avila
|-139
|Miesha Tate
|+119
|Fighter
|UFC Austin Odds
|Play
|Zachary Reese
|-230
|Cody Brundage
|+195
|Fighter
|UFC Austin Odds
|Play
|Drakkar Klose
|-126
|Joe Solecki
|+106
|Fighter
|UFC Austin Odds
|Play
|Rodolfo Bellato
|-425
|Ihor Potieria
|+325
|Fighter
|UFC Austin Odds
|Play
|Wellington Turman
|-190
|Jared Gooden
|+165
|Fighter
|UFC Austin Odds
|Play
|Jamey-Lyn Horth
|-200
|Veronica Hardy
|+170
UFC Austin Odds Best Bets & Predictions
Jamey-Lyn Horth (-200)
Jamey-Lyn Horth is poised to defeat Veronica Hardy at UFC Austin this weekend. Horth, coming off a win against Hailey Cowan, has a perfect 6-0-0 record and is landing 5.07 significant strikes per minute with a striking accuracy of 73%.
Additionally, Horth will have a two-inch reach and three-inch height advantage over Hardy. With her impressive striking ability and physical advantages, Horth is well-positioned to secure a victory in this matchup. Hardy, on the other hand, has a record of 7-4-1 and lands 3.35 significant strikes per minute with a striking accuracy of 46%. These statistics favor Horth and indicate that she has the upper hand in this bout.
Joe Solecki (+106)
Joe Solecki is poised to secure a victory over Drakkar Klose at UFC Austin this weekend. With Solecki coming in as the underdog at +106, he has the potential to surprise many. Solecki’s impressive grappling skills, as showcased in his recent BJJ promotion, and his ability to control the fight on the ground will likely pose a significant challenge to Klose. Additionally, Solecki’s striking accuracy of 55% and his defense, combined with his takedown average, give him the edge in this matchup
Rob Font is favored to defeat Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Austin this weekend. With a record of 20-7, Font has showcased his exceptional boxing skills and knockout power in previous victories. His ability to control the fight with his jab and compete inside the pocket gives him a significant advantage in this matchup. Additionally, Figueiredo, coming off a series of fights against Brandon Moreno, is making his bantamweight debut, which could pose a challenge for him. With Font’s striking prowess, reach, and height advantage, he is well-positioned to secure a victory in what promises to be an exciting bout.
Rob Font (-132)
