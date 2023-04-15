UFC Fight Night is back in Kansas City on Saturday, April 15. In the co-main event, Edson Barboza will take on Billy Quarantillo in a three-round featherweight showdown. Below are the odds, predictions, and best bets for Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo.

UFC Fight Night: Edson Barboza Vs. Billy Quarantillo Odds

Barboza is best known for his time in the lightweight division, where he fought from 2011 to the beginning of 2020.

The 37-year-old is trying to make one last run in the UFC at featherweight, a division where he hopes his power will translate into wins. In five featherweight fights, Barboza is 2-3, with his last fight coming in March 2022 when he lost to Bryce Mitchell at UFC 272.

Barboza holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 22-11, with 13 wins by knockout. Barboza is ranked 14th in the UFC Featherweight Division.

Quarantillo is coming off a huge win against Alexander Hernadez at UFC 282.

Since his UFC debut UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik, Quarantillo is 5-2 in the featherweight division.

Quarantillo holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 17-4. Quarantillo is unranked, but a win over Barboza will put him in the top 15.

View the odds for Barboza will take on Billy Quarantillo courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Fight Night: Edson Barboza Vs. Billy Quarantillo Odds Predictions And Best Bets

On BetOnline, Quarantillo is a slight favorite at -160.

Fight Goes The Distance (+110)

UFC fighters are tough, but these two fighters are tough as nails. Quarantillo is known for his durability, and four of Barboza’s last six fights have gone the distance. Barboza was also taken down a lot last fight, so expect Quarantillo to try and grapple with the Brazilian. If that’s the case, the fight could be a slog, meaning it should go the distance.

Quarantillo By Points (+240)

Quarantillo should be favored over Barboza coming off the wing against Hernadez. The 34-year-old is faster and can withstand a lot of punches. However, Barboza has gotten knocked out once in five fights at featherweight. He may be in the last stages of his career, but he’s tough to knock out. Take Quarantillo to win by points.

