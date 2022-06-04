UFC Fight Night: Dan Ige vs Movsar Evloev Odds, Fight Card, Expert Picks, and Best Bets

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik takes place on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 01:00 PM ET, at the UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The co-main event is a matchup between Dan Ige and Movsar Evloev.

I’ll break down the fight below:

UFC Odds — Dan Ige vs Movsar Evloev Odds

Movsar Evloev opened up as the favorite at -200 with the comeback on Dan Ige at +170. Money has continued to come in on Evloev with the current line at -415 and the comeback on Ige +315. The full breakdown of odds from BetOnline can be seen below:

Moneyline Odds Play Dan Ige +315 Movsar Evloev -415

UFC Fight Night Odds for Dan Ige vs Movsar Evloev Total Rounds

The top sportsbooks in the US have set the total rounds at 2.5 with the odds greatly favoring the over, suggesting that this fight will go to decision. Will this fight go the distance?

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 2.5 -425 Under 2.5 +325

Dan Ige vs Movsar Evloev Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

In order to properly break down, the UFC fights this weekend, we will have to take a deeper dive into this matchup.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Dan Ige — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #12

: #12 Age : 30 years, 9 months, 4 weeks, 1 day

: 30 years, 9 months, 4 weeks, 1 day Country : United States

: United States Height : 5’7″ (170cm)

: 5’7″ (170cm) Reach : 71.0″ (180cm)

: 71.0″ (180cm) Weight: 146.0 lbs (66.2 kgs)

146.0 lbs (66.2 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Gym: Xtreme Couture

“50k” Dan Ige — UFC Fight Stats

Overall Record : 15-5-0

: 15-5-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4 (27% of wins)

4 (27% of wins) Fights Won by Submission : 5 (33% of wins)

: 5 (33% of wins) Fights Won by Decision : 6 (40% of wins)

: 6 (40% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO : 0 (0% of losses)

: 0 (0% of losses) Fights Lost by Submission : 0 (0% of losses)

: 0 (0% of losses) Fights Lost by Decision: 5 (100% of losses)

Movsar Evloev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #16

: #16 Age : 28 years, 3 months, 3 weeks, 3 days

: 28 years, 3 months, 3 weeks, 3 days Country : Russia

: Russia Height : 5’7″ (170cm)

: 5’7″ (170cm) Reach : 72.5″ (184cm)

: 72.5″ (184cm) Weight: 145.5 lbs (66.0 kgs)

145.5 lbs (66.0 kgs) Stance: Orthodox

Movsar Evloev — UFC Fight Stats

Overall Record : 15-0-0

: 15-0-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO : 3 (20% of wins)

: 3 (20% of wins) Fights Won by Submission : 4 (27% of wins)

: 4 (27% of wins) Fights Won by Decision : 8 (53% of wins)

: 8 (53% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO : 0 (0% of losses)

: 0 (0% of losses) Fights Lost by Submission : 0 (0% of losses)

: 0 (0% of losses) Fights Lost by Decision: 0 (0% of losses)

UFC Fight Night Best Bets | Dan Ige vs Movsar Evloev Predictions and Picks

Will Dan Ige be able to keep the fight standing?

“50K” Dan Ige averages 3.9 strikes landed per minute at 46% accuracy while absorbing 3.47 at 57% defense. On the ground, Dan Ige averages 1.35 takedowns every 15 minutes at 25% takedown success rate. On defense, Dan Ige has a pedestrian 55% takedown defense.

Can Movsar Evloev use his pressure and grappling to secure the win?

Movsar Evloev averages 4.32 strikes landed per minute, at a 44% striking accuracy. On defense, absorbs 2.79 strikes per minute at 63% defense. Movsar Evloev attempts an average of 4 takedowns every 15 minutes, at 47% success rate, while sporting a 71% takedown defense.

Free UFC Picks — UFC Best Bets For UFC Fight Night: Ige vs. Evloev

Movsar Evloev has shown to be a beast with the combination of pressure, grappling, and cardio. Movsar Evloev’s fights have used the same gameplan. Evloev will come forward and mix in striking with pressure and takedowns. If Evloev can get the takedown, he has relentless top pressure to control his opponents on the ground. So because of this, the fight is easy to cap, and comes down to ca Dan Ige keep this fight standing? If so, the striking difference is small with Ige being the slightly better striker. However, if the fight goes to the ground, Evloev grappling and top pressure is on a different level. With only a 55% takedown defense for Dan Ige, I think it’s safe to assume that Evloev will get the fight to the ground. His cardio means that he can rinse and repeat in rounds two and three. Dan Ige has shown to be pretty durable with all five losses coming by decision.

Here’s how I have the fight broken down:

Dan Ige TKO: 15%

Dan Ige Submission: 0%

Dan Ige Decision: 10%

Movsar Evloev TKO: 15%

Movsar Evloev Submission: 10%

Movsar Evloev Decision: 50%

This translates to:

Dan Ige Moneyline: +300

Movsar Evloev Moneyline: -300

Fight goes to decision: -150

Fight does not go to decision: +150

Given where the current line is at (Evloev -415), I think all of the value is gone from the line and there may be small value on Ige at +315, but very small. We may have to get creative on how we approach betting on this fight. I think the clear outcome of this fight is Evloev by decision, but at the current price of -165 is a little too high. If I had to make a play on this fight, my Best Bet is below:

Best UFC Bets | Best Bets for UFC Fight Night: Ige vs. Evloev Tonight

My UFC Best Bets is:

