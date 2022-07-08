After making his move back to the lightweight division, Rafael dos Anjos is on a quest to prove himself in the octagon once again. While he is the betting underdog at UFC Fight Night against up and coming title contender Rafael Fiziev, he’s still one of the best fighters in lightweight division history. Check out the UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev odds, predictions, and best bets for the MMA fights this weekend.

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev will headline UFC Fight Night on Saturday night at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will be an exciting match up between the pair of top-10 lightweights, when the young knockout specialist meets the UFC veteran in the cage.

Read on for a breakdown of the UFC Fight Night odds, along with our predictions and best bets for dos Anjos vs Fiziev.

UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in US

UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 58

UFC Vegas 58 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev 📊 UFC Stats: Rafael dos Anjos 31-13-0 | Rafael Fiziev 11-1-0

Rafael dos Anjos 31-13-0 | Rafael Fiziev 11-1-0 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: dos Anjos (+193) | Fiziev (-228)

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

Dos Anjos is known as one of the most well-rounded fighters in the history of the lightweight division. Despite being 37 years old, he will look to make another run at the title. While he hasn’t held the lightweight title since 2016, getting past No.10-ranked Fiziev may help him strengthen his case for a title shot.

However, Fiziev is on a five-fight win streak since losing his UFC debut. The 29-year old is a rising contender and will be the betting favorite heading into the octagon versus the veteran mixed martial artist this weekend.

For a breakdown of the dos Anjos vs Fiziev odds, along with our predictions and best bets for UFC Fight Night this weekend, scroll down below.

UFC Vegas 58 Odds | Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev Odds

Despite being a former world champion, dos Anjos is the underdog in the octagon this weekend. The best MMA betting sites have priced dos Anjos at +193 odds while Fiziev is favored at -228 odds in the main event bout.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Rafael dos Anjos +193 Rafael Fiziev -228

UFC Odds | dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev Total Rounds

The best US sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 4.5 with the over being favored slightly at -155 odds, suggesting the fight could go to decision. On the other hand, the under for dos Anjos vs Fiziev is set at +125 odds.

Will Fiziev vs dos Anjos go the distance?

Check out the chart below for the over/under on total rounds for the dos Anjos vs Fiziev fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -155 Under 4.5 +125

UFC Fight Night Card | UFC Vegas 58 Fight Card

Scroll down below for the full UFC Fight Night Card.

Main Card 9:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev

Caio Borralho vs Armen Petrosyan

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Said Nurmagomedov

Jared Vanderaa vs Chase Sherman

Cynthia Calvillo vs Nina Nunes

Michael Johnson vs Jamie Mullarkey

Preliminary Card 6:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Aiemann Zahabi vs Ricky Turcios

Antonina Shevchenko vs Cortney Casey

Cody Brundage vs Tresean Gore

David Onama vs Garrett Armfield

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Karl Roberson

Ronnie Lawrence vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov

UFC Stats — Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC Bio, record, and stats.

Rafael dos Anjos Stats

Dos Anjos was the 2003 World Jiu-jitsu Champion and joined the UFC back in 2008. He is also the former UFC lightweight champion. He took the title from Anthony Pettis in 2015 and lost it in 2016 to Eddie Alvarez.

While dos Anjos isn’t a knockout artist, he wins by submission, which has accounted for 32% of his career total. His main methods are four rear-naked chokes, three armbars, two arm-triangle chokes and one kimura. He’s landed 1,642 significant strikes, placing him fifth on the promotion’s all time list, where he sits behind only Max Holloway, Frankie Edgar, Joana Jedrzejczyk, and Donald Cerrone.

As a mixed martial artist, dos Anjos has completed 106 rounds. He’s gone the distance on 26 different occasions and sits a 16-10 record in those bouts.

Rafael Fiziev Stats

A true knockout artist, Fiziev has a career total of seven knockouts, which accounts for 64% of his wins. In one of his fastest finishes to date, Fiziev only needed 58 seconds to take down Nandin-Erdene Munguntsooj with a head kick, followed by punches.

After losing his UFC debut by first-round stoppage to Magomed Mustafaev, Fiziev has tallied a five-fight win streak. He has a lethal blend of mastery in many disciplines including Muay Tahi, combat sambo, boxing and wrestling.

Rafael dos Anjos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #7

Age: 37

Country: Brazilian

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 70” (178 cm)

Weight 155 lbs (70 kg)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 31-13-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 5 (16% of wins)

Fights Won by Submissions: 10 (32 % of wins)

Fights Won by Decision: 16 (52% of wins)

Rafael Fiziev— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #10

Age: 29

Country: Azerbaijan

Height: 5’8” (173 cm)

Reach: 71” (180 cm)

Weigh 155 lbs (70.31 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 11-1-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 7 (64% of wins)

Fights Won by Submissions: 1 (9 % of wins)

Fights Won by Decision: 3 (27% of wins)

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev

While Fiziev is an extremely dangerous striker, dos Anjos is a more well-rounded fighter with the ability to grind down his opponents with his superior wrestling and grappling abilities.

Dos Anjos is known for his submission techniques and doesn’t need to take his opponents down to initiate his wrestling. Since he’s so effective in the cage, Fiziev could have a hard time against the veteran despite having a terrific takedown defense.

The veteran has only five knockouts in his career but still has great striking ability to attack the body of his opponent out of his southpaw stance.Despite being the underdog, dos Anjos holds the edge over the No.10 ranked Fiziev, especially in a five-round bout.

Take dos Anjos on the moneyline to win UFC Fight Night.

