The UFC returns to Kansas City for the time since 2017 on Saturday, April 15. The main event of UFC Fight Night (UFC on ESPN 44) is a featherweight showdown between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen. The main card behind at 8:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN+. Below are the odds, predictions, and best bets for Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen.

Our UFC main event is on! 🔥 Max Holloway and Arnold Allen both weigh-in at 146lbs! ⚖️ What a fight this is going to be 😍#UFCKansasCity | Saturday | BT Sport 2 pic.twitter.com/1yfovLlXBt — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 14, 2023

UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway Vs. Arnold Allen Odds

Holloway is one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC. He’s an elite boxer with a strong chin and insane cardio. Holloway is a former UFC Featherweight Champion, winning the interim belt at UFC 206 before defeating José Aldo at UFC 212 to unify the championship.

Holloway has not fought since losing for a third time to the current UFC Featherweight Champion, Alexander Volkanovski, at UFC 276.

Holloway holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 23-7. Holloway is ranked No. 2 in the UFC Featherweight Division and No. 15 in the UFC Men’s Pound-For-Pound Rankings.

Allen is an emerging star in the featherweight division, winning all 10 fights since joining the UFC in 2015. Allen last fought at UFC Fight Night on October 22, defeating Calvin Kattar by TKO after Kattar suffered a knee injury.

If Allen can get past Holloway, he will become the new number-one contender and likely face the winner of Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodríguez.

Allen holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 19-1. Allen is ranked No. 4 in the UFC Featherweight Division.

View the odds for Holloway vs. Allen courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway Vs. Arnold Allen Odds Predictions And Best Bets

On BetOnline, Holloway is a slight favorite at -170.

Max Holloway Moneyline (-170)

Since UFC Fight Night on January 4, 2014, Holloway has lost to two fighters: Dustin Poirier at lightweight and Volkanovski three times at featherweight. Holloway cannot get past one guy in the featherweight division. He has beaten everyone else thrown his way. Allen is a talented fighter, but he has never been in a fight that went past 15 minutes. His bout against Holloway is a five-round fight. Holloway’s insane cardio will be no match for Allen as “Blessed” gets back in the win column.

Fight Goes The Distance (-120)

Before Allen’s last two fights which ended early, his fights went the distance in four straight fights. Holloway’s last seven fights have gone the distance. These two fighters have what it takes to survive a five-round matchup.

UFC Betting Guides 2023