UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett takes place on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM ET, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Headlining the main event at UFC Fight Night is a matchup between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. Also known as UFC on ESPN 37, I’ll break down all the UFC stats and betting trends for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett this weekend.

The Best UFC Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett | Stream the UFC Fights This Weekend

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett

Kattar vs Emmett 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday June 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM ET

Saturday June 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM ET 🏟 Where is UFC: Location: Austin, Texas, United States

Location: Austin, Texas, United States 🏟 What Venue is UFC: Venue: Moody Center

Venue: Moody Center 📺 TV Channel: U.S. Broadcast: ESPN

U.S. Broadcast: ESPN 🏆 UFC Main Event: Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett

Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett 📊 UFC Stats: Calvin Kattar 23-5-0 | Josh Emmett 17-2-0

Calvin Kattar 23-5-0 | Josh Emmett 17-2-0 🎲 UFC Betting Odds: Calvin Kattar (-230) | Josh Emmett (+195)

UFC Odds — Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett Odds

Calvin Kattar opened up as the favorite at -170 with the comeback on Josh Emmett at +145. The line has inflated a little with the current line Kattar -230 and the comeback on Emmett at +195. The full breakdown of odds from BetOnline can be seen below:

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Calvin Kattar -230 Josh Emmett +195

*UFC odds as of June 17, 2022

UFC Odds for Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett Total Rounds

The top sportsbooks in the US have set the total rounds at 4.5 with the odds slightly favoring the over, suggesting that this fight could go to decision. Will this fight go the distance?

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 4.5 -145 Under 4.5 +115

*UFC odds as of June 17, 2022

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

In order to properly break down, the UFC fights this weekend, we will have to take a deeper dive into this matchup.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Calvin Kattar — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #4

: #4 Age : 34 years, 2 months, 3 weeks, 2 days

: 34 years, 2 months, 3 weeks, 2 days Country : United States

: United States Height : 5’11” (180cm)

: 5’11” (180cm) Reach : 72.0″ (183cm)

: 72.0″ (183cm) Weight 146.0 lbs (66.2 kgs)

146.0 lbs (66.2 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Gym: 617 Fight Sports

Calvin “The Boston Finisher” Kattar — UFC Fight Stats

Overall Record : 23-5-0

: 23-5-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 11 (48% of wins)

11 (48% of wins) Fights Won by Submission : 2 (9% of wins)

: 2 (9% of wins) Fights Won by Decision : 10 (43% of wins)

: 10 (43% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO : 0 (0% of losses)

: 0 (0% of losses) Fights Lost by Submission : 1 (20% of losses)

: 1 (20% of losses) Fights Lost by Decision: 4 (80% of losses)

Josh Emmett — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #8

: #8 Age : 37 years, 3 months, 2 weeks

: 37 years, 3 months, 2 weeks Country : United States

: United States Height : 5’6″ (168cm)

: 5’6″ (168cm) Reach : 70.0″ (178cm)

: 70.0″ (178cm) Weight 145.5 lbs (66.0 kgs)

145.5 lbs (66.0 kgs) Stance: Orthodox

Josh Emmett — UFC Fight Stats

Overall Record : 17-2-0

: 17-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO : 6 (35% of wins)

: 6 (35% of wins) Fights Won by Submission : 2 (12% of wins)

: 2 (12% of wins) Fights Won by Decision : 9 (53% of wins)

: 9 (53% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO : 1 (50% of losses)

: 1 (50% of losses) Fights Lost by Submission : 0 (0% of losses)

: 0 (0% of losses) Fights Lost by Decision: 1 (50% of losses)

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett Predictions and Picks

Calvin Kattar will meet Josh Emmett in the octagon for the main event at UFC Fight Night this weekend.

Let’s take a look at how both fighters have been performing ahead of Saturday’s bout in Austin Texas.

Will Calvin Kattar return to one of the top contenders?

“The Boston Finisher” Calvin Kattar averages 5.19 strikes landed per minute at 41% accuracy while absorbing 7.64 at 52% defense.

On the ground, Calvin Kattar averages 0.51 takedowns every 15 minutes at a 29% takedown success rate. On defense, Calvin Kattar has an 89% takedown defense.

I do think that Kattar’s striking defense is a lot better than the stats suggest. It’s hard to forget the war Kattar had with former champion Max Holloway, who put on a striking clinic.

Will Emmett be able to replicate that technical game plan?

Can Josh Emmett continue into the top 5 and earn a title shot?

Josh Emmett averages 4.28 strikes landed per minute, at a 39% striking accuracy.

On defense, Josh Emmitt absorbs 4.1 strikes per minute at 62% defense.

Josh Emmett attempts an average of 1.25 takedowns every 15 minutes, at a 47% success rate, while sporting a 58% takedown defense.

Free UFC Picks — UFC Best Bets For UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett

After the war and 1 sided fight with Max Holloway, we got a good underdog price on Calvin Kattar in his last fight against Giga Chikadze. But after Kattar was able to bounce back and show off his striking skills, the line of Kattar has inflated a bit this time around. Josh Emmett is coming in off impressive decision wins over Dan Ige and Shane Burgos. At 37 years old, this might be the last chance for Emmett to earn himself a title shot with a win.

It’s worth noting that this fight is a 5 round main event, and Emmett has not been past round 3 while in the UFC. I bring this up as we have seen Kattar go the full 5 rounds and be almost impossible to put away. Kattar has not lost by TKO.

So, how will Josh Emmett look going into the championship rounds? I tend to favor Kattar’s cardio here meaning I think he wins rounds 4 and 5 if it lasts that long. With the total rounds odds favoring the over 4.5, it’s projected to go to decision.

I think Kattar will be the more technical striker with Emmett being the more brawler willing to trade shots. I think Josh Emmett needs to be careful not to gas himself out early throwing those big strikes, and have nothing left for the second half of the fight.

Here’s how I have the fight broken down:

Calvin Kattar TKO: 25%

Calvin Kattar Submission: 5%

Calvin Kattar Decision: 40%

Josh Emmett TKO: 15%

Josh Emmett Submission: 5%

Josh Emmett Decision: 10%

This translates to:

Calvin Kattar Moneyline: -233

Josh Emmett Moneyline: +233

Fight goes to decision: +100

Fight does not go to decision: +100

Given where the current line is at (Calvin Kattar -233), I think all of the value is gone from where it opened up and the current line is priced just about right.

I do think Kattar will win the fight.

However, given Emmett’s propensity to throw big punches, if he chooses that style, I don’t know if it will go the full 5 rounds. Kattar by TKO is priced +190, which is also priced about right.

If you don’t want to get fancy and want to play is safe, here is my best bet:

Best UFC Bets | Best Bets for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett Tonight

My UFC Best Bets is:

