On Saturday, April 22, UFC Fight Night returns to the Apex facility in Nevada. The main event will be a five-round heavyweight bout between Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes. Below are the odds, predictions, and best bets for Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes.

Taking the spotlight this Saturday 🔦 [ #UFCVegas71 | Saturday | Main Card 7pmET on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/bVyPs1l9wW — UFC (@ufc) April 19, 2023

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich Vs. Blaydes Odds

Blaydes enters the contest with a professional mixed martial arts record of 17-3-0, with 12 victories by knockout.

Blaydes is on a three-fight win streak, with his last win coming on July 23, 2022, when he defeated Tom Aspinall via TKO in the first round.

The 32-year-old is ranked fourth in the UFC Heavyweight Division.

Like Blaydes, Pavlovich also enters the octagon on Saturday night on a winning streak. Pavlovich has won his last five fights, all coming by knockout in the first round.

The 30-year-old holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 17-1-0, with 14 knockouts in the first round.

Pavlovich is ranked third in the UFC Heavyweight Division.

View the odds courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich Vs. Blaydes Predictions And Best Bets

On BetOnline, Blaydes is a slight favorite at -173.

Sergei Pavlovich ML (+148)

When Pavlovich swings, he swings hard. Five-straight first-round knockouts from punches are no coincidence. The Russian holds a four-inch reach advantage (84″ to 80″) over Blaydes, which will play a big factor on Saturday night. Blaydes has only lost twice since 2018. However, both losses came via knockout from punches by Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. Blaydes is susceptible to hard punchers, and Pavlovich’s power is no laughing matter.

Sergei Pavlovich in Round 1 by KO/TKO or DQ (+200)

If Pavlovich wins, it’s more than likely going to be by knockout. All 14 of his finishes have occurred in the first round. Why would Saturday be any different?

