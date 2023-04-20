UFC News and Rumors

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich Vs. Blaydes Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Curtis Blaydes fights in the octagon.

On Saturday, April 22, UFC Fight Night returns to the Apex facility in Nevada. The main event will be a five-round heavyweight bout between Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes. Below are the odds, predictions, and best bets for Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes.

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich Vs. Blaydes Odds

Blaydes enters the contest with a professional mixed martial arts record of 17-3-0, with 12 victories by knockout.

Blaydes is on a three-fight win streak, with his last win coming on July 23, 2022, when he defeated Tom Aspinall via TKO in the first round.

The 32-year-old is ranked fourth in the UFC Heavyweight Division. 

Like Blaydes, Pavlovich also enters the octagon on Saturday night on a winning streak. Pavlovich has won his last five fights, all coming by knockout in the first round.

The 30-year-old holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 17-1-0, with 14 knockouts in the first round.

Pavlovich is ranked third in the UFC Heavyweight Division.

View the odds courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Fight Night Moneyline Total Play
Sergei Pavlovich +148 Over 1.5 (+110) BetOnline logo
Curtis Blaydes -173 Under 1.5 (-140) BetOnline logo

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich Vs. Blaydes Predictions And Best Bets

On BetOnline, Blaydes is a slight favorite at -173.

Sergei Pavlovich ML (+148)

When Pavlovich swings, he swings hard. Five-straight first-round knockouts from punches are no coincidence. The Russian holds a four-inch reach advantage (84″ to 80″) over Blaydes, which will play a big factor on Saturday night. Blaydes has only lost twice since 2018. However, both losses came via knockout from punches by Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. Blaydes is susceptible to hard punchers, and Pavlovich’s power is no laughing matter.

Bet on Pavlovich ML (+148) at BetOnline

Sergei Pavlovich in Round 1 by KO/TKO or DQ (+200)

If Pavlovich wins, it’s more than likely going to be by knockout. All 14 of his finishes have occurred in the first round. Why would Saturday be any different?

Bet on Sergei Pavlovich in Round 1 by KO/TKO or DQ (+200) at BetOnline

UFC Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night: Silva v Bisping

UFC Kansas City Fighter Pay: Arnold Allen Is Set To Earn More Than $250k In Salary and Payouts

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Apr 15 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Edson Barboza raises his hand in the air.
UFC Fight Night: Barboza Vs. Quarantillo Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 14 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Max Holloway stands in the octagon.
UFC Fight Night: Holloway Vs. Allen Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 14 2023
UFC News and Rumors
YouTube star turned WWE wrestler Logan Paul stands in the rin.
Three Potential Opponents For Logan Paul In The UFC
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 11 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Apr 8 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Kevin Holland puts his hands up.
UFC 287: Kevin Holland Vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 7 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Adrian Yanez flexes and screams.
UFC 287: Rob Font Vs. Adrian Yanez Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top