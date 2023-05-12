UFC News and Rumors

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida Odds, Predictions, & Best Bets

Dan Girolamo
Jairzinho Rozenstruik at a UFC weigh in.

On Saturday, May 13, the UFC returns with the UFC on ABC at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The main event will be a five-round heavyweight battle between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. The main card will be broadcast at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Below are the odds, predictions, and best bets for Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida Odds

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Almeida (-525) as the heavy favorite in the bout against Rozenstruik. However, Rozenstruik has a 34-pound weight advantage over Almeida.

Almeida is a rising star in the heavyweight division, having won all four fights in the UFC after being awarded a contract at Dana White’s Contender Series 39 on September 14, 2021.

In his last fight, Almeida defeated Shamil Abdurakhimov via TKO in the second round at UFC 283. Almedia holds a professional record of 18-2-0 with 13 first-round finishes.

Almedia is currently ranked No. 12 in the UFC Heavyweight Divison and would enter the top 10 with a victory on Saturday.

Rozenstruik was on a slide in the division, losing to Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov in two straight outings. However, Rozenstruik picked up a crucial victory in his last fight, defeating Chris Daukaus via KO at UFC 282.

Ranked No. 9 in the UFC Heavyweight Division, Rozenstruik holds a professional record of 13-4-0, with 12 wins by knockout.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida Predictions And Best Bets

With Almeida as a huge favorite, there are better value plays that will lead to bigger paydays.

Jailton Almeida in Round 1 by Submission (+175)

Almeida is a submission specialist, with 11 wins on his resume coming by submission. In four UFC fights, Almeida has won by submission in the first round in three of the bouts. The fourth fight ended in round 2 by way of an Almeida TKO. If Almeida is going to win, chances are he wants to do it quickly, making the first-round victory by submission an enticing play.

Bet on Jailton Almeida in Round 1 by Submission (+175) at BetOnline

Fight to Start Round 2 – No (-120)

Almeida tends to win his fights in the first round. The same can be said for Rozenstruik, who has nine first-round finishes in his career. Three of Rozenstruik’s last four fights have ended in the first round. Both fighters are looking to put each other away in the first round.

Bet on Fight to Start Round 2 – No (-120) at BetOnline

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top