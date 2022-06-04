UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik takes place on Saturday 06.04.2022 at 01:00 PM ET, at the UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the main event is a matchup between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

I’ll break down the fight below:

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik | How to Watch the UFC Fights

🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday 06.04.2022 at 01:00 PM ET

Saturday 06.04.2022 at 01:00 PM ET 🏟 Where is UFC: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States 🏟 What Venue is UFC Fight Night: Venue: UFC APEX Arena

Venue: UFC APEX Arena 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik 📊 UFC Stats: Alexander Volkov 34-10-0 | Jairzinho Rozenstruik 12-3-0

Alexander Volkov 34-10-0 | Jairzinho Rozenstruik 12-3-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Alexander Volkov (-162) | Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+142)

The Best UFC Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik

The best UFC betting sites offer free bets and bonus cash for new users that sign up. With up to $6,375 in betting bonuses available for the UFC fights this weekend, we’ll break down some of the best sports betting offers available for the UFC Fight Night card.

Check out our list of the top five UFC betting sites and click the link to claim your free bets for the UFC fight tonight.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets XBet – $500 in Free Bets – $500 in Free Bets MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights This Weekend – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights This Weekend Bovada – $750 to Bet on UFC Fight Night – $750 to Bet on UFC Fight Night

UFC Odds — Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik Odds

Alexander Volkov opened up as the favorite at -160 with the comeback on Jairzinho Rozenstruik at +142. The line has stayed pretty steady since the open with the current line Volkov -162 and the comeback on Rozenstruik +142. The full breakdown of odds from BetOnline can be seen below:

UFC Betting Odds for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik

Moneyline Odds Play Alexander Volkov -160 Jairzinho Rozenstruik +142

*UFC odds as of May 5, 2022

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik Odds on Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik Total Rounds

The top sportsbooks in the US have set the total rounds at 2.5 with the odds slightly favoring the over, suggesting that this fight could go to a decision. Will this fight go the distance?

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 2.5 -180 Under 2.5 +158

*UFC odds as of June 1, 2022

Volkov vs Rozenstruik Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

In order to properly break down, the UFC fights this weekend, we will have to take a deeper dive into this matchup.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Alexander Volkov — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #8

: #8 Age : 33 years, 7 months, 1 week, 4 days

: 33 years, 7 months, 1 week, 4 days Country : Russia

: Russia Height : 6’7″ (201cm)

: 6’7″ (201cm) Reach : 80.0″ (203cm)

: 80.0″ (203cm) Weight 253.0 lbs (114.8 kgs)

253.0 lbs (114.8 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Gym: Strela Team

Alexander “Drago” Volkov — UFC Fight Stats

Overall Record : 34-10-0

: 34-10-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 22 (65% of wins)

22 (65% of wins) Fights Won by Submission : 3 (9% of wins)

: 3 (9% of wins) Fights Won by Decision : 9 (26% of wins)

: 9 (26% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO : 2 (20% of losses)

: 2 (20% of losses) Fights Lost by Submission : 3 (30% of losses)

: 3 (30% of losses) Fights Lost by Decision: 5 (50% of losses)

Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #9

: #9 Age : 34 years, 2 months, 2 weeks, 4 days

: 34 years, 2 months, 2 weeks, 4 days Country : Suriname

: Suriname Height : 6’2″ (188cm)

: 6’2″ (188cm) Reach : 78.0″ (198cm)

: 78.0″ (198cm) Weight 257.0 lbs (116.6 kgs)

257.0 lbs (116.6 kgs) Stance: Orthodox

Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik — UFC Fight Stats

Overall Record : 12-3-0

: 12-3-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO : 11 (92% of wins)

: 11 (92% of wins) Fights Won by Submission : 0 (0% of wins)

: 0 (0% of wins) Fights Won by Decision : 1 (8% of wins)

: 1 (8% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO : 1 (33% of losses)

: 1 (33% of losses) Fights Lost by Submission : 0 (0% of losses)

: 0 (0% of losses) Fights Lost by Decision: 2 (67% of losses)

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik Predictions and Picks

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik takes place on Saturday 06.04.2022 at 01:00 PM ET, at the UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the main event is a matchup between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.



Will Alexander Volkov be able to get this fight to the ground?

“DRAGO” Alexander Volkov averages 4.83 strikes landed per minute at 57% accuracy while absorbing 3.04 at 53% defense. On the ground, Alexander Volkov averages 0.52 takedowns every 15 minutes at a 70% takedown success rate. On defense, Alexander Volkov has a 71% takedown defense.

Can Jairzinho Rozenstruik keep the fight standing?

Jairzinho Rozenstruik averages 2.8 strikes landed per minute, at a 46% striking accuracy. On defense, “BIGI BOY” absorbs 3.07 strikes per minute at 45% defense. Jairzinho Rozenstruik attempts an average of 0 takedowns every 15 minutes, at a 0% success rate, while sporting a 75% takedown defense.

Free UFC Picks — UFC Best Bets For UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik

This fight has the potential to be a boring 5 round snoozefest, but also a really exciting fight between two top prospects. This fight looks to take place on the feet as neither fighter really looks to take the fight to the ground. If the fight stays standing, it should go one of two ways. Rozenstruik is a counter striker and relies on his opponents to engage which is why a lot of his fights can look so drawn out. If Volkov decides to circle the outside and try to pick Rozenstruik apart, then the fight could go to a decision because of just a low output. If Volkov decides to engage then Rozenstruik will throw heat back and I don’t see the fight going 5 rounds at that pace. If these two fighters start to trade, I favor the power and speed of Rozenstruik. Volkov has not looked great in his last two fights with Tom Aspinall or Marcin Tybura, which indicates he might be on the downward trend.

On the flip side, we did get to see some Rozenstruik pressuring forward in his fight against Augusto Sakai. So it will be interesting to see how Alexander Volkov approaches this fight.

Here’s how I have the fight broken down:

Alexander Volkov TKO: 20%

Alexander Volkov Submission: 5%

Alexander Volkov Decision: 30%

Jairzinho Rozenstruik TKO: 30%

Jairzinho Rozenstruik Submission: 0%

Jairzinho Rozenstruik Decision: 15%

This translates to:

Alexander Volkov Moneyline: -122

Jairzinho Rozenstruik Moneyline: +122

Fight goes to decision: -122

Fight does not go to decision: +122

Given where the current line is at (Rozenstruik +142), I think there is a little bit of value on Jairzinho. It’s worth noting that Rozenstruik’s only professional loses are to top 3 UFC Heavyweights in Curtis Blaydes, Ciryl Gane, and Francis Ngannou. So there should be value on Rozenstruik, howevever, BetOnline and Draftkings have the safer bet of:

Best UFC Bets | Best Bets for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik Tonight

My UFC Best Bets is:

The finish-only Moneyline, means that if the fight goes to a decision, then we push the bet and the only way we lose is if Volkov finishes Rozenstruik.

Click the link at BetOnline to claim free bets for the UFC Fights this weekend.