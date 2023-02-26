UFC News and Rumors

UFC Fighter Pay: Allen Adds $226k Payout to UFC Salary

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
2 min read
wTqaqWVR_400x400

The UFC put on an exciting fight card just this past Saturday night live at the UFC Apex even with the main event falling through moments before the main card started. Unfortunately, Nikita Krylov had to withdraw from his main event fight against Ryan Spann due to a foodborne illness. Dana White did ensure that he will be matching these two up again at a later date so that they can move one step closer to a potential title fight.

While the main event was called off, the show must go on and the UFC did the most logical thing and that was put the co-main event between Andre Muniz and Brendan Allen in the main event spot, and boy did it deliver.

These two went at from the very first bell just alternating shots back and forth until Allen started to take over as Muniz started to fade late in the fight. Allen was then able to do the unimaginable and submit the highly touted Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt via third-round rear-naked choke to cement himself inside the top-15 rankings of the middleweight division.

Brendan Allen Takes Home Biggest Payday

Allen arguably had the best performance of the night with his third-round submission victory against the dangerous submission artist Muniz who was riding a nine-fight winning streak coming into this weekend.

He took home the biggest payday on the fight card and of his career with a whopping $226,000 and a spot inside the top-15 in the middleweight division. White was being generous as he announced at the post-fight press conference that he awarded all fighters that got a finish (6) with a $50,000 bonus.

Those fighters that received post-fight bonuses were Brendan Allen, Tatiana Suarez, Mike Malott, Trevor Peek, Jordan Leavitt, and Joe Solecki.

Topics  
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
GettyImages-1429453922

UFC Vegas 70 Recap: Main Event Falls Apart Due To Illness

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Gdansk-Kowalkiewicz vs Esquibel
Kowalkiewicz vs. Demopoulos Added To UFC Fight Night May 20th
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 23 2023
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC Fight Night
Blaydes vs. Pavlovich Main Event Fight Card April 22nd
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 22 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Marina Rodriguez Career Earnings
UFC 288: Rodriguez vs. Jandiroba Added To PPV Fight Card
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 22 2023
UFC News and Rumors
William Knight
William Knight Among 3 Fighters Removed From UFC Roster
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 22 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Kamuela-Kirk
Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics Is Off UFC 285
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 22 2023
UFC News and Rumors
marina-rodriguez-mackenzie-dern-ufc-fight-night-194-1
Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill Added To UFC Fight Night May 13th
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top