UFC Fighter Pay: Allen Adds $226k Payout to UFC Salary

The UFC put on an exciting fight card just this past Saturday night live at the UFC Apex even with the main event falling through moments before the main card started. Unfortunately, Nikita Krylov had to withdraw from his main event fight against Ryan Spann due to a foodborne illness. Dana White did ensure that he will be matching these two up again at a later date so that they can move one step closer to a potential title fight.

While the main event was called off, the show must go on and the UFC did the most logical thing and that was put the co-main event between Andre Muniz and Brendan Allen in the main event spot, and boy did it deliver.

These two went at from the very first bell just alternating shots back and forth until Allen started to take over as Muniz started to fade late in the fight. Allen was then able to do the unimaginable and submit the highly touted Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt via third-round rear-naked choke to cement himself inside the top-15 rankings of the middleweight division.

Brendan Allen Takes Home Biggest Payday

Allen arguably had the best performance of the night with his third-round submission victory against the dangerous submission artist Muniz who was riding a nine-fight winning streak coming into this weekend.

He took home the biggest payday on the fight card and of his career with a whopping $226,000 and a spot inside the top-15 in the middleweight division. White was being generous as he announced at the post-fight press conference that he awarded all fighters that got a finish (6) with a $50,000 bonus.

Those fighters that received post-fight bonuses were Brendan Allen, Tatiana Suarez, Mike Malott, Trevor Peek, Jordan Leavitt, and Joe Solecki.