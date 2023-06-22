Betting Guides

UFC Jacksonville features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC returns to the sunshine state when two of the top men’s featherweight contenders headline a stacked fight card in Jacksonville, FL. Former title challenger and No. 5 Josh Emmett looks to get back on track towards another title shot after he takes on surging undefeated contender No. 9 Ilia Topuria in a fight that is expected to be an absolute barnburner.

Also in the co-main event, we have two of the best in the women’s flyweight division square off as No. 9 Amanda Ribas and No. 11 Maycee Barber look to cement themselves as one of the best in the division. The rest of this fight is littered with elite talent which should make for some very exciting fights.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great and exciting fights for fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Jacksonville.

How to Watch UFC Jacksonville: Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria

  • 🥊 UFC Jacksonville: Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 3:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL
  • 📺 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN+
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Emmett 18-3 | Topuria 13-0
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Emmett (+260) | Topuria (-350)

UFC Jacksonville Odds

As of right now, Ilia Topuria is the huge favorite over Josh Emmett. This should be a hard-fought battle for whoever is victorious on Saturday night. Both fighters have respectable wins on their resumes with Topuria coming off a big win meanwhile, Emmett is coming off his interim title fight loss. They are eager for a big win this weekend in hopes of another title shot in the future.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Jacksonville below:

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Josh Emmett +260
Ilia Topuria -330

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Amanda Ribas -200
Maycee Barber +163

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Justin Tafa -188
Austen Lane +138

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
David Onama +175
Gabriel Santos -225

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Bruno Silva +150
Brendan Allen -188

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Neil Magny -175
Philip Rowe +140

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Randy Brown -225
Wellington Turman +175

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Mateusz Rebecki -150
Loik Radzhabov +120

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Tabatha Ricci -125
Gillian Robertson +100

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Zhalgas Zhumagulov -188
Joshua Van +150

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Trevor Peek -110
Chepe Mariscal -110

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Jamall Emmers -200
Jack Jenkins +163

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Tatsuro Taira -275
Kleydson Rodrigues +210

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Cody Brundage -200
Sedriques Dumas +163

UFC Jacksonville Best Bets & Predictions

Neil Magny (-175)

Magny has a wealth of experience in the UFC, having fought some of the best fighters in the division. He has a record of 27-10 but is only 2-2 in his last four fights. On the other hand, Rowe is a relatively new fighter in the UFC, with a record of 10-3. While he has shown promise in his fights, he has yet to face an opponent of Magny’s caliber.

Magny has a well-rounded skill set that will pose problems for Rowe. He has a strong wrestling base and is also proficient in striking. Magny’s ability to mix up his attacks and keep his opponents guessing will make it difficult for Rowe to find his rhythm.

Magny has shown that he can weather the storm in tough fights. He has gone the distance in many of his fights and has shown great resilience in coming back from adversity. This mental toughness will be crucial in a fight against a hungry and determined opponent like Rowe.

Bet on Neil Magny (-175)

Justin Tafa (-185)

Justin Tafa is a heavy-hitting fighter with a record of 6-3, all of his wins coming by way of knockout. Lane, on the other hand, has a record of 12-3 with 11 knockouts. Both fighters are known for their striking ability and have a high finishing rate, making this an exciting matchup.

Tafa has a striking accuracy of 49%, meaning he lands almost half of his strikes. This is a high percentage for a heavyweight fighter and shows that Tafa is able to pick his shots and land significant strikes. Going against a fighter like Lane that has been knocked out in all of his losses so having the striking prowess of Tafa will come in handy in this matchup.

Bet on Justin Tafa (-185)

Ilia Topuria (-330)

Topuria has a significant advantage in terms of grappling. He has a strong wrestling background and has shown excellent takedown defense in his previous fights. Emmett, on the other hand, has struggled with defending takedowns in the past, which could prove to be his downfall in this matchup.

Topuria is a more active fighter than Emmett. He has a high output and is constantly looking to engage with his opponents. Emmett, on the other hand, is known for his low-volume style, which could work against him in this matchup. Topuria’s hyperactive assault could overwhelm Emmett and force him to fight on the back foot.

Topuria is the younger fighter and has shown incredible potential in his previous fights. He has a perfect record of 13-0 and has finished eight of his opponents. Emmett, on the other hand, has a record of 18-3 and has struggled with injuries in the past. While Emmett is a tough opponent, Topuria’s youth and potential could prove to be the deciding factor in this matchup.

Bet on Ilia Topuria (-330)

