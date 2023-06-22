UFC Jacksonville features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC returns to the sunshine state when two of the top men’s featherweight contenders headline a stacked fight card in Jacksonville, FL. Former title challenger and No. 5 Josh Emmett looks to get back on track towards another title shot after he takes on surging undefeated contender No. 9 Ilia Topuria in a fight that is expected to be an absolute barnburner.

Also in the co-main event, we have two of the best in the women’s flyweight division square off as No. 9 Amanda Ribas and No. 11 Maycee Barber look to cement themselves as one of the best in the division. The rest of this fight is littered with elite talent which should make for some very exciting fights.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great and exciting fights for fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Jacksonville.

🥊 UFC Jacksonville: Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria

Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria 📅 Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 🕙 Time: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL 📺 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN+

ABC/ESPN+ 📊 UFC Stats: Emmett 18-3 | Topuria 13-0

Emmett 18-3 | Topuria 13-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Emmett (+260) | Topuria (-350)

UFC Jacksonville Odds

As of right now, Ilia Topuria is the huge favorite over Josh Emmett. This should be a hard-fought battle for whoever is victorious on Saturday night. Both fighters have respectable wins on their resumes with Topuria coming off a big win meanwhile, Emmett is coming off his interim title fight loss. They are eager for a big win this weekend in hopes of another title shot in the future.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Jacksonville below:

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Josh Emmett +260 Ilia Topuria -330

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Amanda Ribas -200 Maycee Barber +163

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Justin Tafa -188 Austen Lane +138

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play David Onama +175 Gabriel Santos -225

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Bruno Silva +150 Brendan Allen -188

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Neil Magny -175 Philip Rowe +140

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Randy Brown -225 Wellington Turman +175

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Mateusz Rebecki -150 Loik Radzhabov +120

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Tabatha Ricci -125 Gillian Robertson +100

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Zhalgas Zhumagulov -188 Joshua Van +150

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Trevor Peek -110 Chepe Mariscal -110

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Jamall Emmers -200 Jack Jenkins +163

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Tatsuro Taira -275 Kleydson Rodrigues +210

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Cody Brundage -200 Sedriques Dumas +163

UFC Jacksonville Best Bets & Predictions

Neil Magny (-175)

Magny has a wealth of experience in the UFC, having fought some of the best fighters in the division. He has a record of 27-10 but is only 2-2 in his last four fights. On the other hand, Rowe is a relatively new fighter in the UFC, with a record of 10-3. While he has shown promise in his fights, he has yet to face an opponent of Magny’s caliber.

Magny has a well-rounded skill set that will pose problems for Rowe. He has a strong wrestling base and is also proficient in striking. Magny’s ability to mix up his attacks and keep his opponents guessing will make it difficult for Rowe to find his rhythm.

Magny has shown that he can weather the storm in tough fights. He has gone the distance in many of his fights and has shown great resilience in coming back from adversity. This mental toughness will be crucial in a fight against a hungry and determined opponent like Rowe.

Bet on Neil Magny (-175)

Justin Tafa (-185)

Justin Tafa is a heavy-hitting fighter with a record of 6-3, all of his wins coming by way of knockout. Lane, on the other hand, has a record of 12-3 with 11 knockouts. Both fighters are known for their striking ability and have a high finishing rate, making this an exciting matchup.

Tafa has a striking accuracy of 49%, meaning he lands almost half of his strikes. This is a high percentage for a heavyweight fighter and shows that Tafa is able to pick his shots and land significant strikes. Going against a fighter like Lane that has been knocked out in all of his losses so having the striking prowess of Tafa will come in handy in this matchup.