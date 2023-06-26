UFC Jacksonville Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay: Neil Magny scores $21K the most on the night

UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs. Topuria took place on June 25, 2023, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event was broadcast live on ABC and featured a total of 12 fights, including the main event between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria.
Ilia Topuria getting the unanimous decision win over Josh Emmett (50-44, 50-42, 50-45) 🤯
Ilia Topuria vs. Alex Volkanovski is going to be a massive fight if it happens! #UFCJacksonville
Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay
One of the most notable aspects of the UFC on ABC 5 event was the continuation of the Promotional Guidelines Compliance (PGC) pay program. The PGC program was introduced in 2015 as a way to ensure that fighters are compensated for wearing sponsor logos during UFC events. Under the program, fighters are required to wear Reebok gear and are not allowed to display any other sponsor logos on their clothing or equipment.
Despite the recent switch from Reebok to Venum as the official apparel partner of the UFC, the PGC program remains in effect. As reported by MMA Junkie, the total PGC payout for UFC on Jacksonville was $174,000. This amount is divided among the fighters based on their tenure with the UFC and the number of fights they have had in the promotion.
Neil Magny’s Compliance Pay
One fighter who received PGC pay at UFC Jacksonville was Neil Magny. Magny, who defeated Phil Row by a split decision in the featured bout on the prelims, received $21,000 in PGC pay. That was the most out of everyone on the entire fight card.
The full UFC Jacksonville UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts
Ilia Topuria: $6,000
def. Josh Emmett: $11,000
Maycee Barber: $6,000
def. Amanda Ribas: $6,000
Austen Lane: $4,000
vs. Justin Tafa: $6,000
David Onama: $4,500
def. Gabriel Santos: $4,000
Brendan Allen: $11,000
def. Bruno Silva: $6,000
Neil Magny: $21,000
def. Phil Rowe: $4,500
Randy Brown: $16,000
def. Wellington Turman: $6,000
Mateusz Rebecki: $4,000
def. Loik Radzhabov: $4,000
Tabatha Ricci: $4,500
def. Gillian Robertson: $11,000
Joshua Van: $4,000
def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov: $6,000
Jose Mariscal: $4,000
def. Trevor Peek: $4,000
Jack Jenkins: $6,000
def. Jamall Emmers: $4,500
Sedriques Dumas: $4,000
def. Cody Brundage: $6,000
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program the incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.
Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.