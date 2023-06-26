UFC Jacksonville Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay: Neil Magny scores $21K the most on the night

UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs. Topuria took place on June 25, 2023, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event was broadcast live on ABC and featured a total of 12 fights, including the main event between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria.

Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

One of the most notable aspects of the UFC on ABC 5 event was the continuation of the Promotional Guidelines Compliance (PGC) pay program. The PGC program was introduced in 2015 as a way to ensure that fighters are compensated for wearing sponsor logos during UFC events. Under the program, fighters are required to wear Reebok gear and are not allowed to display any other sponsor logos on their clothing or equipment.

Despite the recent switch from Reebok to Venum as the official apparel partner of the UFC, the PGC program remains in effect. As reported by MMA Junkie, the total PGC payout for UFC on Jacksonville was $174,000. This amount is divided among the fighters based on their tenure with the UFC and the number of fights they have had in the promotion.

Neil Magny’s Compliance Pay

One fighter who received PGC pay at UFC Jacksonville was Neil Magny. Magny, who defeated Phil Row by a split decision in the featured bout on the prelims, received $21,000 in PGC pay. That was the most out of everyone on the entire fight card.

The full UFC Jacksonville UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts

Ilia Topuria: $6,000

def. Josh Emmett: $11,000

Maycee Barber: $6,000

def. Amanda Ribas: $6,000

Austen Lane: $4,000

vs. Justin Tafa: $6,000

David Onama: $4,500

def. Gabriel Santos: $4,000

Brendan Allen: $11,000

def. Bruno Silva: $6,000

Neil Magny: $21,000

def. Phil Rowe: $4,500

Randy Brown: $16,000

def. Wellington Turman: $6,000

Mateusz Rebecki: $4,000

def. Loik Radzhabov: $4,000

Tabatha Ricci: $4,500

def. Gillian Robertson: $11,000

Joshua Van: $4,000

def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov: $6,000

Jose Mariscal: $4,000

def. Trevor Peek: $4,000

Jack Jenkins: $6,000

def. Jamall Emmers: $4,500

Sedriques Dumas: $4,000

def. Cody Brundage: $6,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program the incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.