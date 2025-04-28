UFC Kansas City delivered a night of highlight-reel finishes and unforgettable wars, with four fighters earning $50,000 bonuses for their standout performances. From a wild welterweight brawl to a debut knockout, the T-Mobile Center was treated to some of the year’s most memorable moments. Here’s a breakdown of each bonus winner from Saturday night’s event.

Randy Brown & Nicolas Dalby: Fight of the Night

Randy Brown and Nicolas Dalby put on a back-and-forth battle that had the Kansas City crowd roaring from the opening bell. Brown came out aggressively, using his reach to pepper Dalby with jabs and ultimately breaking the Dane’s nose early in the first round. Dalby, known for his resilience, responded by knocking Brown down and controlling the action on the mat as the round closed.

Randy Brown took out all his frustrations from the Battle fight on Nicolas Dalby. Wasn’t settling for the judges scorecards on Saturday pic.twitter.com/mr2Nk8cMas — Liam Picks Fights (@LiamPicksFights) April 28, 2025

The second round saw both men bite down on their mouthpieces and trade in the pocket. Dalby pressed forward, undeterred by the damage, but Brown’s precision and power would prove decisive. In a wild exchange, Brown landed a devastating right hand that sent Dalby face-first to the canvas, marking the first time Dalby had ever been stopped by strikes in his 30-fight career. The thrilling contest earned both fighters a well-deserved $50,000 “Fight of the Night” bonus for their efforts.

Zhang Mingyang: Performance of the Night

In the co-main event, Zhang Mingyang delivered a statement performance against veteran Anthony Smith. Mingyang wasted no time, showcasing his striking prowess with vicious elbows that split Smith open. The Chinese knockout artist followed up with relentless ground-and-pound, forcing the referee to step in and award him the TKO victory in the first round.

Mingyang Zhang stops Anthony Smith in the final fight of his UFC Career Though he didn’t get the win, Smith is a legend of the game 🙏🏻#UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/W7uluIZKqn — Combat Casuals (@Combat_Casuals) April 27, 2025

For his dominant display and yet another first-round finish, Mingyang took home a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus, his third such award in the UFC. The win also extended his streak of first-round knockouts, tying him for the third-longest active KO streak in the promotion.

Malcolm Wellmaker: Performance of the Night

Making his UFC debut, Malcolm Wellmaker wasted little time introducing himself to the bantamweight division. Wellmaker faced Cameron Saaiman on the prelims and needed less than two minutes to secure a knockout victory. Wellmaker’s explosive power and finishing instincts were on full display as he dispatched Saaiman with a clean punch, earning a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus in his very first Octagon appearance.

Malcolm Wellmaker… sheesh 🥶 Going to be a huge problem for folks pic.twitter.com/rqqsmtCV0Z — Liam Picks Fights (@LiamPicksFights) April 28, 2025

With a sold-out crowd of 15,984 and $2.2 million in gate revenue, UFC Kansas City delivered on all fronts. The bonus winners-Brown, Dalby, Mingyang, and Wellmaker-not only left with an extra $50,000 but also cemented their places in the UFC highlight reels for 2025. From walk-off knockouts to gritty wars, these fighters made sure Kansas City was a night MMA fans won’t soon forget.