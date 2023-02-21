UFC News and Rumors

UFC Kansas City: Boser vs Cutelaba Added To Fight Night Card

Garrett Kerman
2 min read
MMA: UFC Fight Night

The UFC is heading back to Kansas City, Missouri, somewhere they haven’t been since April 2017. This fight card is headlined by two of the men’s featherweight division’s best Max Holloway and Arnold Allen. The UFC just announced a light heavyweight matchup that has been added to the fight card between Tanner Boser and Ion Cutelaba.

A career heavyweight fighter, Tanner Boser will be looking to make his light heavyweight debut on April 15th in Kansas City Missouri. Boser was never a big heavyweight fighter, as he weighed in at only 229 lbs in his most recent split decision loss to Rodrigo Nascimento.

He was one of the lightest heavyweights on the UFC roster but also one of the fastest regarding striking. Sometimes the size mattered as in his most recent loss when he was controlled in the grappling against a much bigger competitor in Nascimento.

Now he gets to utilize his speed and strength at heavyweight in a more suitable weight class at light heavyweight. In his first fight, he gets a matchup against Ion Cutelaba who is a kill-or-be-killed type of fighter who could play right in the hands of Boser.

Many believe this could be his rightful weight class where he can shine and we will all get to see how he performs come April 15th live from the T-Mobile Center.

UFC Kansas City Fight Card

Main Card

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov
Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo
Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez
Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau

Prelims

Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes
TJ Brown vs. Bill Algeo
Piera Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson
Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber
Batgerel Danaa vs. Brady Hiestand
Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova
Gaston Balonos vs. Aaron Phillips
Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia
Ed Herman vs. Zak Cummings
Ion Cutelaba vs. Tanner Boser

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
