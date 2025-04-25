UFC News and Rumors

UFC Kansas City Weigh-In Results: Garry vs. Prates Official, Chikadze Misses Weight

Garett Kerman
ufc kansas city (1)

The anticipation for UFC Kansas City reached a fever pitch Friday afternoon as all 28 fighters stepped on the scale at the official weigh-ins in Kansas City, Missouri. With a stacked card headlined by a pivotal welterweight clash between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates, the weigh-ins delivered drama, celebration, and a few surprises ahead of Saturday night’s event at the T-Mobile Center.

Garry and Prates Make Weight, Showdown Set

The spotlight was firmly on the main event as Ian Machado Garry, currently ranked No. 7, weighed in at the welterweight non-title limit of 171 pounds. Garry, looking to rebound from his first UFC loss, a decision defeat to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310, appeared focused and ready as he hit the scale.

His opponent, the surging Carlos Prates, came in at a lean 170 pounds, setting the stage for a high-octane clash. Prates is undefeated in the UFC, boasting a perfect 4-0 record with all victories coming by knockout. With both fighters on weight and the main event officially greenlit, fans can expect fireworks when these two dynamic strikers collide.

Smith Makes Final Walk, Zhang on Point

The co-main event features a light heavyweight showdown with emotional undertones, as former title challenger Anthony Smith weighed in at 206 pounds for what is expected to be his final UFC appearance. Smith’s storied career has seen him face the best at 205 pounds, and his professionalism showed as he made weight without issue.

Across from him, rising contender Zhang Mingyang also hit the 206-pound mark, ensuring that the co-main event remains intact and highly anticipated. Zhang’s power and Smith’s experience make for a compelling matchup as the veteran looks to end his career on a high note.

Featherweight Drama: Chikadze Misses Weight

Not all was smooth sailing at the scales. Featherweight contender Giga Chikadze missed the 146-pound limit, coming in at 147 pounds for his bout against David Onama. Onama made weight at 146 pounds, and the fight will proceed with Chikadze forfeiting a percentage of his purse to his opponent. This marks a rare misstep for Chikadze, who will look to put the weight miss behind him come fight night.

Full UFC Kansas City Weigh-In Results

Mainc Card (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

  • Ian Machado Garry (171) vs. Carlos Prates (170)
  • Anthony Smith (206) vs. Zhang Mingyang (206)
  • Giga Chikadze (147)* vs. David Onama (146)
  • Michel Pereira (186) vs. Abus Magomedov (185.5)
  • Randy Brown (171) vs. Nicolas Dalby (171)
  • Ikram Aliskerov (185.5) vs. Andre Muniz (185.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

  • Matt Schnell (126) vs. Jimmy Flick (126)
  • Evan Elder (156) vs. Gauge Young (156)
  • Chris Gutierrez (146) vs. John Castaneda (146)
  • Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5) vs. Alatengheili (136)
  • Malcolm Wellmaker (135) vs. Cameron Saaiman (135)
  • Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Polyana Viana (115.5)
  • Timmy Cuamba (146) vs. Roberto Romero (145)
  • Chelsea Chandler (134) vs. Joselyne Edwards (136)
