UFC Las Vegas: Carlston Harris vs. Jared Gooden March 11th

The UFC will be making their debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels on March 8th with a stacked fight card. Headlining this fight are two of the best fighters in the men’s bantamweight division in #2 Petr Yan takes on #3 Merab Dvalishvili.

These two genuinely do not like each other one bit which will make for a barn burner of a main event. There is also a very good chance that the winner of this fight could be next in line for a title shot which means there is a lot on the line.

In the co-main event, we have a heavyweight banger between #14 Alexandr Romanov and #8 Alexander Volkov. This fight should bring fireworks from the opening bell until someone gets finished which is the most likely outcome.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great fights, mixed with UFC veterans and up-and-coming talent. We had a change in the first fight of the night between Carlston Harris and Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov had to withdraw from the fight due to injury and stepping in on just a day’s notice is Jared Gooden who is looking to rebound in his second stint with the promotion. Gooden went 1-3 in his first stint with the promotion, once he was released he went 4-1 with his last two wins coming inside the distance.

UFC Las Vegas Fight Card

This fight card has a ton of potential barn burners on it which makes for one you will not want to miss this Saturday afternoon. Let’s check out the entire fight card for UFC Las Vegas:

Main Card

Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Alexander Volkov vs. Alexandr Romanov

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez

Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

Prelims

Lukasz Brzeski vs. Karl Williams

Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant

Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd

Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti

JJ Aldrich vs. Ariane Lipski

Tony Gravely vs. Victor Henry

Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva

Carlson Harris vs. Jared Gooden

There is one fight that is completely flying under the radar and that is a fight in the men’s bantamweight division between Said Nurmagomedov and Jonathan Martinez. Both of these fighters are elite talent that is riding four-fight winning streaks coming into this weekend. You can expect fireworks in this fight as they are looking to make that move up the bantamweight rankings.

This fight card is set to go off this weekend on March 11th with an early start time of 3 PM EST live on ESPN+. This is a fight card that you will not want to miss, guaranteed.