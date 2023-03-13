The UFC debuted at a brand new venue The Theater at Virgin Hotels and it delivered in its first event. There was a clash between two of the best bantamweight contenders Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili which catapulted Dvalishvili into title contention with a dominant win.

Dvalishvili utilized his relentless pressure, pace, and wrestling to overwhelm the former bantamweight champion. He also broke the UFC record for the most takedowns attempted with 49 across 25 minutes of action.

The rest of the fight card has exciting fights throughout which had six of 13 fights end inside the distance, five submissions, and one KO/TKO. Let’s take a look at the payouts and bonuses received for each of the fighters for this fight night.

UFC Las Vegas Fighter Pay| UFC Las Vegas Salaries And Payouts

The UFC normally doesn’t disclose fighter pay for obvious reasons (contract negotiations) but there are some previously disclosed figures that can help us come to an appropriate estimate.

Using those figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this past weekend’s fight card at UFC Las Vegas.

Check out the UFC Las Vegas payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Win Bonus Incentive Pay Post-Fight Bonus Guaranteed Salary Petr Yan $350,000 N/A $11,000 N/A $361,000 Merab Dvalishvili $200,000 $100,000 $11,000 N/A $311,000 Alexander Volkov $210,000 $100,000 $11,000 N/A $321,000 Alexandr Romanov $48,000 $N/A $6,000 N/A $54,000 Nikita Krylov $75,000 $75,000 $21,000 N/A $171,000 Ryan Spann $100,000 N/A $11,000 N/A $111,000 Said Nurmagomedov $110,000 N/A $10,000 N/A $120,000 Mario Bautista $75,000 $75,000 $5,000 N/A $155,000 Guido Cannetti $60,000 N/A $5,000 N/A $65,000 Vitor Petrino $12,000 $12,000 $4,000 $50,000 $78,000 Anton Turkalj $12,000 N/A $4,000 $50,000 $66,000 Karl Williams $12,000 $12,000 $4,000 N/A $28,000 Lukasz Brzeski $12,000 N/A $4,000 N/A $16,000 Raphael Assuncao $210,000 N/A $15,000 N/A $225,000 Davey Grant $75,000 $75,000 $5,000 $50,000 $205,000 Sedriques Dumas $12,000 N/A $4,000 N/A $16,000 Josh Fremd $12,000 $12,000 $4,000 N/A $28,000 Victor Henry $12,000 $12,000 $4,000 N/A $28,000 Tony Gravely $38,000 N/A $5,000 N/A $43,000 Ariane Lipski $30,000 $30,000 $5,000 N/A $65,000 JJ Aldrich $48,000 N/A $11,000 N/A $59,000 Tyson Nam $44,000 N/A $11,000 N/A $55,000 Bruno Silva $26,000 $26,000 $4,500 $50,000 $107,000 Carlston Harris $26,000 $26,000 $5,000 $6,000 $63,000 Jared Gooden $20,000 N/A $5,000 -$6,000 Fine $19,000

*Note: All figures are estimates. UFC does not disclose salary unless required by state law.

UFC Las Vegas Staff Salaries

Below is a list of the potential salaries for the UFC staff for this weekend's UFC Las Vegas.

UFC Ring Girl Salary: $1,000 to $5,000 per event

$1,000 to $5,000 per event UFC Referee Salary: $700 to $2,500 per event

$700 to $2,500 per event UFC Ring Announcers Salaries: $50,000 to $75,000 per event

UFC Las Vegas Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC paid out $181,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this past weekend at UFC Las Vegas. The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on. Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000, meanwhile title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.