Former UFC World Champion Michael Bisping has recently inked a sponsorship agreement with the rapidly expanding crypto casino, Lucky Block. The partnership, recently announced on social media by Bisping, sees him become an ambassador for the online crypto casino and sports betting brand.



UFC icon Michael Bisping has joined forces with Lucky Block, a leading name in the crypto casino industry. This partnership signifies a pivotal moment in the merging of competitive sports and the fast-evolving world of online, crypto-based betting.

Bisping, best known for winning the World Middleweight Championship at UFC 199, is a significant coup for the Telegram-based casino.

After retiring in 2019, three years post his championship triumph, Bisping has continued to shape the MMA landscape through his unique commentary and his substantial social media influence, including 1.9 million Instagram followers plus a significant following on other social media sites.

Very excited to team up with #LuckyBlockCasino, the place for the best crypto casino action, as their new Official Ambassador 🥊

Like the unforgettable thrill of a #UFC match, we’re here to bring that same energy. 💪 Get ready to experience the rush with me & @luckyblockcoin 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3QWLRIXVl6 — michael (@bisping) February 16, 2024

Lucky Block Looking to Get in the Mix With Leading Casinos

Damian Jacobs, the community and growth manager at Lucky Block highlighted the partnership as a catalyst in the company’s journey to dominate the crypto-gaming sector.

“We are pleased to announce our sponsorship of UFC icon Michael Bisping,” Jacobs said on the partnership. “We believe this deal will be a powerful catalyst as we embark on the next leg of our journey to lead crypto gaming’s conquest of the online sports entertainment and betting industry.

“This partnership shows that Lucky Block can mix it up with the other industry leaders. Our sponsorship of Michael Bisping shows we understand the importance of developing and exploiting the brand projection potential at the intersection between the sports domain and the disruptive power of crypto betting.”

The collaboration is set to amplify Lucky Block’s brand reach in the MMA community, aligning with the company’s mission to offer premium entertainment and sports betting experiences. With features like a licensed Telegram Casino and an expansive range of sports betting markets, Lucky Block is enhancing its offerings to meet the demands of a diverse and growing customer base.

This partnership not only celebrates Bisping’s legacy as a UFC Hall of Fame inductee but also marks a strategic coup for Lucky Block in aligning with a sports icon of his stature.