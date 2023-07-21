UFC London features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura to see who could potentially be the next contender for the heavyweight title in the future. Let’s take a look at the best prop bets for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC comes off a great event at the Apex and is now on the road in London, England at O2 Arena for a stacked fight card. In the main event, we have a fight in the heavyweight division between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. Aspinall is coming off a lengthy layoff due to a brutal leg break in his last fight against Curtis Blaydes meanwhile, Tybura is looking to keep his momentum going with a big win in London over an elite heavyweight contender.

In the co-main event, we have one of London’s favorite fighters “Meatball” Molly McCann taking on Julija Stoliarenko in a women’s flyweight matchup. The rest of this card is littered with elite talent from across the pond which should make for an exciting fight night event. With that said, let’s take a look at the best prop bets for UFC London.

Daniel Marcos To Win By Decision (+200)

Daniel Marcos has a good chance of beating Davey Grant by decision at UFC London. Daniel Marcos has an unblemished record of 14-0, including a TKO victory over Saimon Oliveira in his UFC debut. Daniel Marcos is favored to win the fight, with odds ranging from -148 to -153. This indicates that many analysts and bookmakers believe he has a better chance of winning than Davey Grant. Davey Grant is 37 years old, while Daniel Marcos is only 29. This could give Marcos an advantage in terms of speed and endurance. Seeing as Marcos is primarily a striker and how Davey Grant has never been finished by strikes, there’s a good chance of Marcos getting the win by decision.

Jamal Pogues To Win By Decision (+200)

According to Fight Metrics, Parkin connects on 53% of the significant strikes he throws, while Pogues is landing 49%. This suggests that Pogues is not far behind in striking accuracy and could potentially outstrike Parkin. Pogues are more competent at evading dangerous attacks. This could give him an advantage in avoiding Parkin’s strikes and takedowns. Pogues has won half of his fights by decision. This suggests that he has the ability to control the pace of the fight and outlast his opponent. Pogues should be the one landing the heavier shots and just dictating the pace of the fight to outwork Parkin to a decision win.

Danny Roberts By KO/TKO (+265)

Danny Roberts is known for his striking power, with eight of his 18 wins coming by knockout. This suggests that he has the ability to finish fights with his striking. Danny Roberts has more experience than Jonny Parsons, with a record of 18-7 compared to Parsons’ record of 8-3 fighting a much higher level of competition coming into this matchup. Parsons also looked like he had a tough weight cut while making the travel over to the UK and that could be a detriment to his cardio where Roberts could possibly take over and knock out Parsons.

