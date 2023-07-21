UFC News and Rumors

UFC London: Best Underdog Bets featuring Andre Fili, Josh Culibao, Yanal Ashmouz

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
UFC London features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura to see who could potentially be the next contender for the heavyweight title in the future. Let’s take a look at the best underdog bets for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC comes off a great event at the Apex and is now on the road in London, England at O2 Arena for a stacked fight card. In the main event, we have a fight in the heavyweight division between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. Aspinall is coming off a lengthy layoff due to a brutal leg break in his last fight against Curtis Blaydes meanwhile, Tybura is looking to keep his momentum going with a big win in London over an elite heavyweight contender.

In the co-main event, we have one of London’s favorite fighters “Meatball” Molly McCann taking on Julija Stoliarenko in a women’s flyweight matchup. The rest of this card is littered with elite talent from across the pond which should make for an exciting fight night event. With that said, let’s take a look at the best underdog bets for UFC London.

UFC London Best Underdog Bets

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Lerone Murphy -140 BetOnline logo
Josh Culibao +110 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Chris Duncan -150 BetOnline logo
Yanal Ashmouz +130 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Nathaniel Wood 210 BetOnline logo
Andre Fili +180 BetOnline logo

Josh Culibao (+110)

Josh Culibao has a more diverse striking arsenal, and he’s more accurate with his punches. Murphy is a good striker, but he’s more reliant on his jab. He’s got a strong grappling game to help keep this fight on the feet where he does his best work which will come in handy against a good wrestler in Lerone Murphy.

Clibao has fought against tougher competition. Murphy is a talented fighter, but he’s still relatively inexperienced in terms of the level of competition he’s faced in his 12-fight professional career.

Yanal Ashmouz (+130)

Yanal has a lot of power in his punches, and he’s shown the ability to knock out opponents with one shot. Duncan is a good striker, but he’s not as explosive as Ashmouz. He’s got a strong ground game, and he’s shown the ability to control opponents on the ground, and Duncan’s newfound love of grappling ever since moving to American Top Team will serve him well to keep this fight standing and land the massive knockout blow.

Andre Fili (+180)

Andre Fiili is the taller and longer fighter as he takes on the former bantamweight contender Nathaniel Wood. Fili will sport a 5″ height and reach advantage in this fight which will help be able to keep Wood at a distance with his jab. Wood is a good striker, but he’s not as long as Fili or as technical as Fili.

He’s got 12 more fights under his belt than Wood, and he’s fought against much tougher competition against some of the best featherweight fighters in the history of the UFC. Wood is a talented fighter, but he’s still relatively inexperienced compared to his counterpart.

Also, Fili is a more well-rounded fighter. He’s got a good striking game, but he’s also a good wrestler and grappler which helps him keep the fight on the feet. As long as he keeps this fight standing it could be a long night for Wood.

Betting Guides MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
