The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s UFC London card in London, England, including an award for a finish in the main event.

Aspinall Dominates Tybura to Earn Performance of the Night

Tom Aspinall (13-3) earned his third consecutive Performance of the Night bonus with a dominant victory over top-10 heavyweight Marcin Tybura (22-7). Aspinall controlled the fight from start to finish, using his superior striking to keep his distance and land his shots. Once he was able to get within range he landed a heavy right hand that sat down Tybura and then eventually finished him with ground and pound until the referee called it.

Jonny Parsons and Danny Roberts Earn Fight of the Night

Jonny Parsons (9-3) and Danny Roberts (18-8) earned Fight of the Night honors for their exciting back-and-forth battle. The two fighters traded punches and kicks throughout the fight, and neither man was willing to give an inch. Parsons eventually won the fight by knockout in the second round after dropping the first round of the fight, but both fighters were awarded bonuses for their efforts.

Paul Craig Bounces Back from Loss and Earns Performance Bonus

Craig had lost his previous fight to Nikita Krylov, but he bounced back in a big way against Andre Muniz in his first fight at 185 pounds. Craig showed off his well-rounded skills in the fight, and he proved that he is still a contender to watch out for in the middleweight division. After winning his fight, he called one of the top prospects in the sport Bo Nickal for a huge fight down the road in the middleweight division.

UFC London was a Success

UFC London was a success in terms of both entertainment and financials. The event was headlined by a dominant performance from Aspinall, and it also featured several other exciting fights. The event drew a live gate of $2.5 million, which is a good number for a UFC event in London.