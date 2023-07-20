The UFC heads back to the O2 Arena in London, England. For this event, we have a co-main event with a fight in the women’s flyweight division between hometown favorite Molly McCann and Julija Stoliarenko with both fighters looking to get back on track after getting finished in their last losses this weekend at UFC London.

McCann got a massive step up in competition when she took on Erin Blanchfield in her last fight which was deemed too much for her. She ultimately lost that fight as she succumbed to submission in the first round to one of the top contenders in the flyweight division. Stoliarenko on the other hand fought Chelsea Chandler at a catchweight of a 140 pounds. She was eventually finished in the first round after Chandler was able to achieve mount and land down heavy strikes until the referee had to wave it off. This is a big fight for both women’s flyweight contenders which could propel them up the rankings.

UFC London: Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Moneyline Odds Play Molly McCann -194 Julija Stoliarenko +169

The oddsmakers expect Molly McCann to get back on track against Julija Stoliarenko this weekend at UFC London. While she lost in a step-up competition against Blanchfield, she looked incredible in her winning streak leading up to that fight. Leading up to that loss she had back-to-back spinning back fist knockouts which are unheard of for a women’s MMA fighter to be able to do.

It will be up to Julija Stoliarenko that she deserves to be in the UFC and she will be no pushover. With that said, Stoliarenko will be making her women’s flyweight debut after fighting at 140 pounds in her last fight and showed that weight cutting has been a factor in her career. So it will be interesting to see if that will be a factor coming into the highest-profile matchup in her career.

Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko Preview

McCann is a fan-favorite known for her wild striking and her infectious personality. Stoliarenko is a submission specialist with a dangerous armbar. This fight is a clash of styles, with McCann’s striking facing off against Stoliarenko’s grappling. McCann has the advantage in striking. She is a very powerful striker with a diverse arsenal of strikes. She is also very good at mixing up her attacks, which makes her difficult to defend against. Stoliarenko is not a bad striker, but she is not as good as McCann in this area. This means that Stoliarenko will have to be careful not to get caught by McCann’s punches, or she could be in trouble. Stoliarenko has the advantage in grappling. She is a very good grappler with a dangerous armbar. With that said she has a very hard time getting takedowns, which will be important in this fight if she will want to win. McCann is not a bad grappler, but she is not as good as Stoliarenko if this fight hits the mat.

Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Molly McCann -190

The key to victory for McCann is to keep the fight standing and use her striking to win. If she can do that, she will be very difficult to beat. Stoliarenko’s best chance of victory is to take the fight to the ground and get a submission. However, she will have to be careful not to get caught by McCann’s punches.

McCann is the favorite in this fight for good reason and the biggest reason is the familiarity with fighting at 125 pounds. Stoliarenko is going to have issues the longer this fight goes as McCann has exceptional cardio and has fought at this weight her whole career. Also, she is the more well-rounded fighter and she has a more powerful striking game. I expect McCann to keep the fight standing and use her striking to win a decision.

