UFC London: Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili Odds, Prediction, and Best Bet

Garrett Kerman
The UFC heads back to the O2 Arena in London, England. For this event, we have a featured bout on the main card in the featherweight division between Nathaniel Wood and Andre Fili who are looking for a big win to rise up the featherweight rankings to a potential title shot in the future.

Wood is coming off a dominant win against Charles Jourdain where he utilized his wrestling and dominant top control with ground and pound to get the job done. Meanwhile, Fili is coming off a close split decision win against Bill Algeo in his last fight and is hoping to keep his winning ways against Wood in his backyard. This is a big fight for both featherweight contenders which could propel them up the rankings.

UFC London: Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Nathaniel Wood -191 BetOnline logo
Andre Fili +170 BetOnline logo

The oddsmakers expect Nathaniel Wood to keep climbing up the rankings with the biggest win of his career against Andre Fili based on the betting line. Wood has shown that he can mix it up in his new weight cut from his lightning-fast strikes to his wrestling and grappling but this will surely be his biggest test to date in the featherweight division.

It will be up to Andre Fili to show the fight fans and the oddsmakers that he’s still got it being in the UFC for quite a while. Fili was once a top-ranked contender in the featherweight division but time may have taken its toll on his career but a win here could get him a matchup with a top-15 after this is all said and done.

Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili Preview

Nathaniel Wood and Andre Fili are two of the most exciting fighters in the UFC featherweight division. Wood is a rising star with a two-fight winning streak, while Fili is a veteran who has been in the UFC since 2012. This fight is a clash of styles, with Wood’s wrestling and ground game facing off against Fili’s striking.

Wood is the better wrestler of the two fighters. He has a strong takedown game and he is very good at controlling his opponents on the ground. Fili is a capable wrestler, but he is not as good as Wood in this area. This gives Wood a significant advantage in the fight. Fili has the advantage in the striking. He is a very technical striker with a diverse arsenal of strikes. He is also a very good counter-striker. Wood is not a bad striker, but he is not as good as Fili in this area. This means that Fili will have to be careful not to get taken down by Wood, or he could be in trouble.

Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Nathaniel Wood by Decision +125 BetOnline logo

The key to victory for Wood is to take the fight to the ground and control Fili there. If he can do that, he will be very difficult to beat. Fili’s best chance of victory is to keep the fight standing and use his striking to win. However, he will have to be careful not to get caught by Wood’s takedowns.

I think Wood is the favorite in this fight for a reason. He is the younger, more athletic fighter and he has a more complete game. I expect Wood to take Fili down early and grind out a decision victory. However, Fili is a dangerous fighter and he should not be overlooked.

Bet Nathaniel Wood by Decision (+125) at BetOnline

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Arrow to top