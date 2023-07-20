UFC London Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC London features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura to see who could potentially be the next contender for the heavyweight title in the future. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC comes off a great event at the Apex and is now on the road in London, England at O2 Arena for a stacked fight card. In the main event, we have a fight in the heavyweight division between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. Aspinall is coming off a lengthy layoff due to a brutal leg break in his last fight against Curtis Blaydes meanwhile, Tybura is looking to keep his momentum going with a big win in London over an elite heavyweight contender.

In the co-main event, we have one of London’s favorite fighters “Meatball” Molly McCann taking on Julija Stoliarenko in a women’s flyweight matchup. The rest of this card is littered with elite talent from across the pond which should make for an exciting fight night event. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC London.

How to Watch London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

UFC London Odds

As of right now, Tom Aspinall is a heavy favorite over Marcin Tybura. This should be a hard-fought battle for whoever is victorious on Saturday night. Both fighters have respectable wins on their resumes with Aspinall coming off a 17-month layoff and a TKO loss after tearing his ACL in the first round against Curtis Blaydes in his last fight meanwhile, Tybura is coming off of two straight wins with wins in seven of his last eight.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC London below:

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Tom Aspinall -460 Marcin Tybura +360

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Molly McCann -190 Julija Stoliarenko +165

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Nathaniel Wood -190 Andre Fili +165

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Andre Muniz -220 Paul Craig +185

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Fares Ziam -155 Jai Herbert +135

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Lerone Murphy -130 Josh Culibao +100

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Daniel Marcos -150 Davey Grant +130

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Danny Roberts -118 Jonny Parsons -102

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Joel Alvarez -190 Marc Diakiese +165

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Jamal Pogues -162 Mick Parkin +142

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Makhmud Muradov -350 Bryan Barberena +350

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Ketlen Vieira -140 Pannie Kianzad +122

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Chris Duncan -142 Yanal Ashmouz +122

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Bruna Brasil -150 Shauna Bannon +130

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Jafel Filho -120 Daniel Barez +100

UFC London Best Bets & Predictions

Andre Fili (+165)

Andre Fili and Nathaniel Wood are two of the top featherweights in the UFC, and their upcoming fight is a great matchup. Fili is a veteran fighter with a lot of experience, while Wood is a rising star who is on a two-fight win streak.

Fili is a more well-rounded fighter than Wood. He has good striking, grappling, and wrestling. Wood is a better striker than Fili, but he is not as good at grappling or wrestling. Fili also has a longer reach than Wood, which will give him an advantage in the striking exchanges. Wood will need to close the distance and get inside Fili’s reach in order to be successful.

I think Fili will win this fight by decision. He will be able to use his reach and his grappling to control the fight. Wood will have his moments, but I think Fili will be too much for him.

Bet on Andre Fili (+165)

Makhmud Muradov (-350)

Muradov has a significant reach advantage over Barberena, which will give him an advantage in the striking exchanges. Muradov is also a more technical striker than Barberena, and he has a better understanding of distance and timing.

Makhmud Muradov and Bryan Barberena are two of the most exciting middleweights in the UFC, and their upcoming fight is a great matchup. Muradov is a striker with power and knockout potential, while Barberena is a grinder who is always willing to go to war.

Barberena is a tough fighter who is not afraid to take a punch. He is also a good wrestler, and he will look to take the fight to the ground if he can. However, I think Muradov will be able to keep the fight standing and use his striking to win the fight.

I am predicting that Muradov will win this fight by either late finish or unanimous decision. He will be able to use his reach and his striking to control the fight on the feet at range. Barberena will have his moments, but I think Muradov will be too much for him as he pieces him up pretty badly.