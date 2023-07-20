Betting Guides

UFC London Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
6 min read
aspinall vs tybura ufc london

UFC London features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura to see who could potentially be the next contender for the heavyweight title in the future. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC comes off a great event at the Apex and is now on the road in London, England at O2 Arena for a stacked fight card. In the main event, we have a fight in the heavyweight division between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. Aspinall is coming off a lengthy layoff due to a brutal leg break in his last fight against Curtis Blaydes meanwhile, Tybura is looking to keep his momentum going with a big win in London over an elite heavyweight contender.

In the co-main event, we have one of London’s favorite fighters “Meatball” Molly McCann taking on Julija Stoliarenko in a women’s flyweight matchup. The rest of this card is littered with elite talent from across the pond which should make for an exciting fight night event. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC London.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for UFC London

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer

How to Watch London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

  • 🥊 UFC London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 12:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: O2 Arena | London, England
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Aspinall 12-3 | Tybura 24-7
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Aspinall (-450) | Tybura (+350)

UFC London Odds

As of right now, Tom Aspinall is a heavy favorite over Marcin Tybura. This should be a hard-fought battle for whoever is victorious on Saturday night. Both fighters have respectable wins on their resumes with Aspinall coming off a 17-month layoff and a TKO loss after tearing his ACL in the first round against Curtis Blaydes in his last fight meanwhile, Tybura is coming off of two straight wins with wins in seven of his last eight.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC London below:

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Tom Aspinall -460 BetOnline logo
Marcin Tybura +360 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Molly McCann -190 BetOnline logo
Julija Stoliarenko +165 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Nathaniel Wood -190 BetOnline logo
Andre Fili +165 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Andre Muniz -220 BetOnline logo
Paul Craig +185 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Fares Ziam -155 BetOnline logo
Jai Herbert +135 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Lerone Murphy -130 BetOnline logo
Josh Culibao +100 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Daniel Marcos -150 BetOnline logo
Davey Grant +130 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Danny Roberts -118 BetOnline logo
Jonny Parsons -102 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Joel Alvarez -190 BetOnline logo
Marc Diakiese +165 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Jamal Pogues -162 BetOnline logo
Mick Parkin +142 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Makhmud Muradov -350 BetOnline logo
Bryan Barberena +350 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Ketlen Vieira -140 BetOnline logo
Pannie Kianzad +122 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Chris Duncan -142 BetOnline logo
Yanal Ashmouz +122 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Bruna Brasil -150 BetOnline logo
Shauna Bannon +130 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Jafel Filho -120 BetOnline logo
Daniel Barez +100 BetOnline logo

UFC London Best Bets & Predictions

Andre Fili (+165)

Andre Fili and Nathaniel Wood are two of the top featherweights in the UFC, and their upcoming fight is a great matchup. Fili is a veteran fighter with a lot of experience, while Wood is a rising star who is on a two-fight win streak.

Fili is a more well-rounded fighter than Wood. He has good striking, grappling, and wrestling. Wood is a better striker than Fili, but he is not as good at grappling or wrestling. Fili also has a longer reach than Wood, which will give him an advantage in the striking exchanges. Wood will need to close the distance and get inside Fili’s reach in order to be successful.

I think Fili will win this fight by decision. He will be able to use his reach and his grappling to control the fight. Wood will have his moments, but I think Fili will be too much for him.

Bet on Andre Fili (+165)

Makhmud Muradov (-350)

Muradov has a significant reach advantage over Barberena, which will give him an advantage in the striking exchanges. Muradov is also a more technical striker than Barberena, and he has a better understanding of distance and timing.

Makhmud Muradov and Bryan Barberena are two of the most exciting middleweights in the UFC, and their upcoming fight is a great matchup. Muradov is a striker with power and knockout potential, while Barberena is a grinder who is always willing to go to war.

Barberena is a tough fighter who is not afraid to take a punch. He is also a good wrestler, and he will look to take the fight to the ground if he can. However, I think Muradov will be able to keep the fight standing and use his striking to win the fight.

I am predicting that Muradov will win this fight by either late finish or unanimous decision. He will be able to use his reach and his striking to control the fight on the feet at range. Barberena will have his moments, but I think Muradov will be too much for him as he pieces him up pretty badly.

Bet on Makhmud Muradov (-350)

Bruna Brasil (-150)

Ketlen Vieira and Pannie Kianzad are two of the top bantamweights in the UFC, and their upcoming fight is a great matchup. Vieira is the more experienced fighter, while Kianzad is the more aggressive fighter.

Vieira is a well-rounded fighter with good striking, grappling, and wrestling. She is also a very durable fighter. Kianzad is a striker with power and knockout potential, but she is not as good at grappling or wrestling. Vieira also has a longer reach than Kianzad, which will give her an advantage in the striking exchanges. Kianzad will need to close the distance and get inside Vieira’s reach in order to be successful.

I think Vieira will win this fight by decision. She will be able to use her reach and her grappling to control the fight. Kianzad will certainly put up a tough and close fight but ultimately Vieira will be the one landing the more damaging shots and controlling where this fight takes place.

Bet on Ketlen Vieira (-140)

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Betting Guides MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
How to Bet on UFC 273 in ME | Maine Sports Betting Guide

UFC 290: Best Prop Bets featuring Alexander Volkanovski, Tatsuro Taira, Esteban Ribovics

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 7 2023
Betting Guides
jim crute
UFC 290: Parlay of the Week featuring Crute, Petrino, Ribovics
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 10 2023
Betting Guides
tBF_I1aF_400x400
UFC 290: Best Underdog Bets featuring Du Plessis, Lawler, Ross
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 10 2023
Betting Guides
wimbledon1
How to Claim Your $1,000 Bonus and Free $10 Casino Chip on MyBookie in Time for Wimbledon 2023
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 27 2023
Betting Guides
Victor Wembanyama - NBA Draft 2023 betting
How to Bet On The NBA Draft 2023 in Idaho | ID Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 22 2023
Betting Guides
Fw_vlTcaQAIudeQ.0 (1)
UFC Jacksonville Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 21 2023
Betting Guides
How to Bet On The Champions League Final in Canada | Canada Sports Betting Apps
How to Bet On The Champions League Final in Canada | Canada Sports Betting Apps
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top