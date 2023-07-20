The UFC heads back to the O2 Arena in London, England. For this event, we have a main event fight between two of the best heavyweights in the division facing off when Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura meet this Saturday night at UFC London.

Aspinall is coming off a lengthy layoff due to a brutal leg break in his last fight against Curtis Blaydes meanwhile, Tybura has won his last two fights and won seven of his last eight coming into the highest-profile matchup of his career. This will also be his third main event fight as he will look to spoil the homecoming party of Tom Aspinall at UFC London this weekend.

UFC London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Tom Aspinall -460 Marcin Tybura +360

The oddsmakers expect Tom Aspinall to run away with this fight against the surging Marcin Tybura. Aspinall is the younger, faster, and more diverse fighter but he is coming off a lengthy 17-month off a brutal ACL tear against Curtis Blaydes in his last fight. There will be a feeling-out process early on before things really start to heat up.

It will be up to Marcin Tybura to stop the hype train that is Tom Aspinall and really show him that are levels to this. His experience in the UFC will need to come in handy when he takes the octagon and really push Aspinall to the brink if he wants to cause a massive upset in Aspinall’s hometown and keep moving up the heavyweight ranking.

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura Preview

Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura are two of the most exciting heavyweights in the UFC. Aspinall is a rising star with a 5-0 record in the UFC, while Tybura is a veteran who has been in the UFC since 2015. This fight is a clash of styles, with Aspinall’s striking and grappling facing off against Tybura’s wrestling and power. Aspinall has the advantage in striking. He is a very powerful striker with a diverse arsenal of strikes. He is also very good at mixing up his attacks, which makes him difficult to defend against. Tybura is not a bad striker, but he is certainly at a disadvantage out in space. This means that Tybura will have to be careful not to get caught by Aspinall’s punches as he tries to get within range and get ahold of Aspinall. Tybura has the advantage in wrestling. He is a very good wrestler with a strong takedown game. He is also very good at controlling his opponents on the ground. Aspinall is a good wrestler in his own right and could be able to defend the takedowns of Tybura but regardless of that is the way that Tybura must fight if he wants to keep his winning ways going.

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Over 1.5 Rounds +145

Aspinall has never been knocked out or submitted in his career, and Tybura has only been knocked out once. This means that both fighters are likely to be able to withstand a lot of punishment and keep fighting. Aspinall has shown that he can go the distance in his previous fights, and Tybura has never been finished due to his cardio failing in the latter portions of his fights. Aspinall is a powerful striker with a good ground game, and Tybura is a good wrestler with a dangerous submission game. This means that both fighters have a variety of ways to win the fight, which could make it difficult for either fighter to finish the fight early.

