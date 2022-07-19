UFC Long Island: Amanda Lemon Awarded $50k for Performance vs Michelle Waterson

UFC Long Island went down this past Saturday from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The event was headlined by a top-ranked UFC men’s featherweight bout, as Yair Rodriguez defeated Brian Ortega by way of first-round TKO due to a shoulder injury. While the main event brought an anti-climactic end to the evening, the event overall was highly entertaining, with eight of the twelve fights on the card ending by way of stoppage.

UFC Long Island Fighter Bonuses

Along with the Fight of the Night bonus, six other UFC fighters were given performance bonuses, with a total of eight UFC bonuses being handed out on Long Island this past Saturday.

To learn more about the UFC bonuses paid out at UFC on ABC 3, read on as we list each fighter that was awarded a performance bonus on Saturday in New York.

Fight of the Night – Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji

Matt Schnell cashed as a 2-1 underdog over Su Mudareji by way of second round submission at UFC Long Island, in what was a fight for the ages. Both fighters were awarded a Fight of the Night bonus for their efforts in this epic bout.

Performance of the Night – Amanda Lemos

Amanda Lemos bounced back in a big way by defeated Michelle Waterson by way of second round submission. The Brazillian strawweight cashed as a -300 betting favorite, and earned a $50,000 performance bonus while doing so.

Performance of the Night – Li Jingliang

Despite being labeled a +135 betting underdog at the best UFC betting sites, Li Jingliang came through against Muslim Salikhov. The Leech pulled off the upset by way of second round TKO, and earned himself a $50,000 along the way.

Performance of the Night – Punahele Soriano

Punahele Soriano knocked out Dalcha Lungiambula just 28 seconds in to the second round, and earned $50,000 for a stand out performance in the feature prelim bout of the evening.

Performance of the Night – Ricky Simón

Ricky Simon made it five in a row on Saturday by defeating Jack Shore by way of submission in the second round. With the win, Simon earned himself $50,000 and now has stoppages in three of his last five wins.

Performance of the Night – Bill Algeo

Bill Algeo defeated Herbert Burns by way of second round stoppage on Saturday night in Long Island. Algeo earned a Performance of the Night bonus for this efforts on Saturday, and now holds a 3-2 record in the UFC, since making his debut back in 2020.

Performance of the Night – Dustin Jacoby

Dustin Jacoby put on a clinic on Saturday night against Da Un Jung, winning by knock out in just 3 minutes and 13 seconds into the very first round. With the win, Jacoby earned himself a $50,000 performance bonus, and has now gone undefeated in his last eight fights, with a 7-0-1 record since making his UFC return back in 2020.

UFC Long Island Attendance and Gate

UFC Long Island had a sell-out crowd of 16,979 in attendance, with a gate of $2,110,000 dollars.

UFC Long Island Staff Salaries

Below, we’ll break down some of the projected staff salaries for UFC Long Island.