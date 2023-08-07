MMA

UFC Nashville Bonuses: Tatiana Suarez Chokes Out Jessica Andrade to Secure $50k

Garrett Kerman
UFC Nashville event in Nashville, Tennessee, delivered exciting fights and impressive performances, resulting in several fighters earning well-deserved bonuses. Let’s take a closer look at the standout moments and the fighters who received $50,000 post-fight bonuses.

Tatiana Suarez’s Submission Win

Tatiana Suarez showcased her grappling skills and secured a submission victory over Jessica Andrade in the co-main event. Suarez’s dominant performance earned her a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. With this win, Suarez solidified her spot in the title conversation and proved herself as a force to be reckoned with in the strawweight division.

Dustin Jacoby’s Knockout Victory

Dustin Jacoby delivered a stunning knockout victory over Kennedy Nzechukwu, earning him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. Jacoby’s striking skills were on full display as he showcased his power and precision inside the octagon. This impressive win further establishes Jacoby as a rising star in the light heavyweight division.

Other UFC Nashville Bonus Winners

In addition to Tatiana Suarez and Dustin Jacoby, three other fighters received $50,000 post-fight bonuses for their exceptional performances at UFC Nashville.

  • Diego Lopes: Lopes put on an impressive display of grappling and secured the first-round submission victory, earning him a Performance of the Night bonus.
  • Carlston Harris: Harris showcased his grappling skills as well as his will to never give up when he submitted Jeremiah Wells in one of the all-time great comeback victories, earning him a Performance of the Night bonus.
  • Assu Almabayev: Almabayev’s performance impressed the UFC officials in his UFC debut when he submitted Ode Osbourne, leading to him receiving a Performance of the Night bonus.

UFC Nashville event featured a stacked fight card with former champions and potential future title contenders. The matchups showcased the depth and talent within the UFC roster, providing fans with exciting bouts and memorable moments. Tatiana Suarez’s submission win and Dustin Jacoby’s knockout victory were standout moments of the night, earning them Performance of the Night bonuses. Diego Lopes, Carlston Harris, and Assu Almabayev also received well-deserved bonuses for their impressive performances.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
