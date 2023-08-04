The UFC heads to Nashville, Tennessee for a stacked fight card. We have a bantamweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font square off in the main event. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them right into title contention after Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley fight at UFC 292.

UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Cory Sandhagen -350 Rob Font +125

The oddsmakers expect this fight to be a lopsided fight in Cory Sandhagen’s favor. Sandhagen was getting ready for Umar Numagomedov before he had to withdraw due to injury. Rob Font stepped in on less than three weeks’ notice to take this big opportunity in the main event slot at UFC Nashville. Sandhagen is coming off two consecutive wins against high-level competition while Font is just 1-2 in his last three fights.

Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font Preview

On Saturday, August 5th, the UFC will host a fight night event featuring a main event between bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font. Cory Sandhagen is a 29-year-old American fighter with a professional record of 16-4. He is currently ranked #4 in the bantamweight division and is known for his striking skills and unorthodox style. Sandhagen was originally scheduled to fight Umar Nurmagomedov, but the fight was canceled due to an injury sustained by Nurmagomedov. He will now face Rob Font in a 140-pound catchweight bout. Rob Font is a 34-year-old American fighter with a professional record of 20-6. He is currently ranked #7 in the bantamweight division and is known for his boxing skills and knockout power. Font is a late replacement for Umar Nurmagomedov, but he is a dangerous opponent who has won his last three fights. This fight has the potential to be a striking battle between two talented fighters. Sandhagen will look to use his range and unorthodox style to keep Font guessing, while Font will try to close the distance and land his punches. Should be a fun matchup between two highly skilled strikers.

Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Cory Sandhagen by Points +170

Cory Sandhagen has a significant reach advantage over Rob Font, which he could use to keep Font at bay and pick him apart from the outside. Sandhagen is known for his striking skills and unorthodox style, and he could use his reach to land kicks and knees on Font while staying out of range of Font’s punches.

Cory Sandhagen has won six of his last eight fights by decision, showing that he has the stamina and endurance to go the distance. Sandhagen is a smart fighter who knows how to pace himself and pick his shots, and he could use this strategy to outlast Font and win by decision.

