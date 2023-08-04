The UFC heads to Nashville, Tennessee for a stacked fight card. In the co-main event, we have a possible No. 1 contender fight in the strawweight division between No. 5 ranked Jessica Andrade and No. 10 ranked Tatiana Suarez. Andrade is looking to stop her losing skid meanwhile, Suarez is looking to stake her claim at the top of the division with the biggest win of her career.

The Best MMA Betting Sites For UFC Nashville

UFC Nashville: Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Jessica Andrade +310 Tatiana Suarez -410

The oddsmakers have the former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade as one of the biggest underdog spots of her career against the highly touted undefeated prospect Tatiana Suarez. Andrade is coming off consecutive losses for the first time in her UFC career and she will be looking to right the ship and take it to the untested Tatiana Suarez. Meanwhile, Suarez will look to get the biggest win of her career against her toughest adversary to date in Jessica Andrade.

Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez Preview

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night, former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade will face off against Tatiana Suarez in what promises to be an exciting matchup Jessica Andrade is a Brazilian fighter with a professional record of 24-11. She is known for her aggressive fighting style and knockout power. Andrade has previously held the UFC strawweight title and has faced some of the toughest fighters in the division. She is coming off a loss against Yan Xiaonan and will be looking to get back into the win a column. Tatiana Suarez, on the other hand, is an undefeated fighter with a professional record of 9-0. She is a former Olympic wrestler and has showcased her dominant grappling skills in her previous fights. Suarez has been out of action for a while due to injuries but has since came back at flyweight to defeat Montana De La Rosa by decision but she is now ready to make her return to the strawweight division and make a case for a title shot. This matchup presents an interesting clash of styles. Andrade is known for her aggressive striking and knockout power, while Suarez is a dominant wrestler with excellent grappling skills. Andrade will look to keep the fight standing and utilize her striking to finish the fight, while Suarez will likely try to take the fight to the ground and control Andrade with her wrestling. Both fighters are also gunning for a strawweight title shot, so with a lot on the line this fight is going to be one you will not want to miss.

Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Tatiana Suarez by Points +270

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night features a highly anticipated matchup between Jessica Andrade and Tatiana Suarez.

Tatiana Suarez is a former Olympic wrestler and has showcased her dominant grappling skills in her previous fights. She has a significant advantage over Andrade in terms of wrestling and grappling, and she could use this to control Andrade on the ground and score points.

Tatiana Suarez has shown that she has the stamina and endurance to go the distance. She has won three of her nine fights by decision, showing that she can maintain a high level of intensity throughout the fight. This could be crucial in a matchup against a tough and experienced fighter like Andrade.

UFC Betting Guides 2023