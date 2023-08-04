UFC Nashville Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC Nashville features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s festivities.
The UFC heads to Nashville, Tennessee for a stacked fight card. We have a bantamweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font square off for. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them right into title contention after Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley happens in Boston on August 19th..
In the co-main event, we have two top ranked strawweight contenders going to battle when former strawweight champion and No. 5 ranked Jessica Andrade will look to stop her losing skid as she takes on the surging No. 10 ranked contender Tatiana Suarez.
The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Nashville.
How to Watch UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font
- 🥊 UFC Nashville: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2
- 📅 Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- 🕙 Time: 9:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Location: Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, Tennessee
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN +
- 📊 UFC Stats: Sandhagen 16-4 | Font 20-6
- 🎲 UFC Odds: Sandhagen (-350) | Font (+285)
UFC Nashville Odds
As of right now, Cory Sandhagen is the heavy favorite over Rob Font. This should be a hard-fought battle for whoever is victorious on Saturday night. Both fighters have respectable wins on their resumes and are coming off big wins into this matchup.
Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Nashville below:
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Cory Sandhagen
|-350
|Rob Font
|+285
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Tatiana Suarez
|-410
|Jessica Andrade
|+310
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|-159
|Dustin Jacoby
|139
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Diego Lopes
|-177
|Gavin Tucker
|+152
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Tanner Boser
|-145
|Aleksa Camur
|+125
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Ignacio Bahamondes
|-225
|L’udovit Klein
|+190
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Kyler Phillips
|-211
|Raoni Barcelos
|+181
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Jeremiah Wells
|-122
|Carlston Harris
|+102
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Billy Quarantillo
|-173
|Damon Jackson
|+148
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Jake Hadley
|-205
|Cody Durden
|+175
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Sean Woodson
|-175
|Dennis Buzukja
|+150
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Assu Almabayev
|-193
|Ode’ Osbourne
|+168
UFC Nashville Best Bets & Predictions
Diego Lopes (-177)
Diego Lopes and Gavin Tucker will face off at UFC Nashville on August 5th in a featherweight bout. Lopes is the younger, more athletic fighter, and he has a more diverse skill set. He is a dangerous striker with good power, and he is also a skilled grappler. Tucker is a more traditional wrestler, but he has not been as effective in recent fights.
Lopes is coming off a close decision loss to Movsar Evloev in his UFC debut. However, he showed a lot of promise in that fight, and he was able to put Evloev in danger on several occasions. Tucker, on the other hand, is coming off a loss to Dan Ige. He has now lost two of his last three fights, and he has looked a bit sluggish in recent outings. Tucker is also coming off a 29-month layoff due to nagging injuries and we all know ring rust is real, especially at age 37.
Ignacio Bahamondes (-225)
In the upcoming UFC Nashville event, Ignacio Bahamondes will face off against L’udovit Klein in a lightweight bout. Ignacio Bahamondes enters the matchup with a three-fight winning streak. This momentum can play a significant role in his confidence and performance inside the octagon. Winning streaks often indicate a fighter’s ability to adapt and perform well under pressure.
Ignacio Bahamondes has proven to be a high-end striker. His striking skills, combined with his reach advantage, can pose a significant threat to L’udovit Klein. Bahamondes has displayed excellent technique and power in his striking, which can potentially lead to a knockout or a dominant performance on the feet.
At just 25 years old, Ignacio Bahamondes is a young and promising fighter. He has shown continuous improvement in his skills and has the potential to become a top contender in the lightweight division. His youth and hunger for success can be advantageous in his fight against L’udovit Klein. If Bahamondes can just keep this fight standing and at his range, this should be his fight to lose.
Dennis Buzukja is set to make his UFC debut against Sean Woodson at UFC Nashville. Buzukja is taking the fight on short notice, which can work in his favor. Woodson has had to prepare for multiple opponents due to the number of replacements, which can be mentally and physically draining. Buzukja, on the other hand, has had less time to overthink the fight and can enter the octagon with a clear mind. Buzukja is known for his striking ability and has a background in kickboxing. He has shown excellent technique and power in his striking, which can pose a significant threat to Woodson. Buzukja’s striking skills, combined with his reach advantage, can potentially lead to a knockout or a dominant performance on the feet. Buzukja is also skilled on the ground and has a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. If the fight goes to the ground, Buzukja has the ability to control the position and potentially submit Woodson.
Dennis Buzukja (+150)
UFC Betting Guides 2023
