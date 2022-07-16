UFC on ABC 3: Ortega vs Rodriguez Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC on ABC 3 will feature one of the best fight night main events of 2022, as two of the best featherweights meet in the octagon on Saturday. Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez headline UFC Fight Night this weekend at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. While both fighters are coming off defeats against 145 lbs elites, they will meet in the octagon for the first time with the winner sparking a title shot. Read on to learn more about the best UFC Fight Night: Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez odds, predictions and expert picks for the MMA fights this weekend.

How to Watch UFC on ABC 3 in the US

UFC Fight Night: UFC Long Island

UFC Long Island 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Saturday, July 16, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UBS Arena | Elmont, New York

UBS Arena | Elmont, New York 📺 TV Channel: ABC & ESPN+

ABC & ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega

Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega 📊 UFC Stats: Yair Rodriguez 14-3-0, 1NC | Brian Ortega 15-2-0, 1 NC

Yair Rodriguez 14-3-0, 1NC | Brian Ortega 15-2-0, 1 NC 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Rodriguez (+145) | Ortega (-170)

UFC Odds | Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez Odds

This week’s edition of UFC Fight Night will feature a clash between two of the most dynamic finishers in the featherweight division. With a potential title shot on the line, Ortega vs Rodriguez is a must watch fight.

Ortega is the no.2 ranked featherweight and was on the cusp of the UFC title only 10 months ago at UFC 266. While he lost the title challenge against Alexander Volkanovski by unanimous decision, he managed to earn Fight of the Night honors for his performance.

Ortega comes into UBS Arena as the clear favorite with only two losses in the octagon against Volkanovski and Max Holloway, two elite fighters.

Similarly, Rodriguez is coming off a defeat. He went toe-to-toe with Holloway and lost after 25 minutes. Like Ortega, his striking display earned him the Fight of the Night bonus. He will be an underdog at UFC on ABC 3 in New York this weekend.

For a breakdown of the Rodriguez vs Ortega odds, along with our predictions and best bets for UFC on ABC 3 this weekend, scroll down below.

Ortega vs Rodriguez Odds | UFC on ABC 3 Odds

Both fighters are coming off losses against the best fighters in the featherweight division. While Ortega looks for another chance to break through to the champions circle, he will need a convincing win over Rodriguez, the No.3 ranked fighter.

Ortega comes in as the heavy favorite with the best MMA betting sites pricing him at -170 odds while Rodriguez is set at +145 odds for the main event bout.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Yair Rodriguez +145 Brian Ortega -170

Rodriguez vs Ortega Total Rounds | UFC Fight Night Odds

The online sportsbooks have set the total rounds for this fight at 4.5 with the under being favored slightly at -135 odds, suggesting the fight won’t go the distance. On the other hand, the over for Rodriguez vs Ortega is set at +105 odds.

Will Ortega vs Rodriguez go the distance?

Check out the chart below for the over/under on total rounds for the Rodriguez vs Ortega fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 +105 Under 4.5 -135

UFC Fight Night Card | UFC on ABC 3 Fight Card

Scroll down below for the full UFC Fight Night Card.

Main Card 2:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega

Michelle Waterson vs Amanda Lemos

Li Jingliang vs Muslim Salikhov

Matthew Christopher Schnell vs Su Mudaerji

Shane Burgos vs Charles Jourdain

Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate

Preliminary Card 11:00 am EST (ESPN+)

Punahele Soriano vs Dalcha Lungiambula

Ricky Simon vs Jack Shore

Bill Algeo vs Herbert Burns

Dustin Jacoby vs Jun Da Un

Dwight Grant vs Dustin Stolzfus

Jessica Penne vs Emily Ducote

UFC Stats — Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC Bio, record, and stats.

Yair Rodriguez Stats

Only one spot behind Ortega in the featherweight rankings, Rodriguez has some of the best kicks in UFC. With a background in taekwondo, Rodriguez has earned eight Fight of the Night bonuses in his career.

The 29-year-old fighter currently has a 8-2 record in the octagon.

He’s fresh off a loss against Holloway and will look to find his way at a title shot. While most of Rodriguez’s victories have come by decision, the Mexican fighter has the talent to go toe-to-toe with anyone.

Brian Ortega Stats

Ortega is the No.2 ranked featherweight contender.

He is coming off a unanimous decision loss in a title challenge against Volkanovski in September.

Ortega currently has a 7-2 record in the octagon with both defeats coming by the hands of Volkanovski and Holloway.

The American fighter is a high-end grappler with the ability to pull off slick and entertaining submissions. In fact, 47% of his wins have come from submission, accounting for seven of his career victories.

Yair Rodriguez — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #3

Age: 29

Country: Mexico

Height: 5’11″ (180 cm)

Reach: 71” (180.3 cm)

Weight 145 lbs (65.8 kg)

Stance: Orthodox

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4 (31% of wins)

Fights Won by Submissions: 3 (23 % of wins)

Fights Won by Decision: 6 (46% of wins)

Brian Ortega— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #2

Age: 31

Country: USA

Height: 5’9” (175.3 cm)

Reach: 69” (175.3 cm)

Weight: 145 lbs (65.8 kgs)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 15-2–0, 1NC

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 3 (20 % of wins)

Fights Won by Submissions: 7 (47 % of wins)

Fights Won by Decision: 5 (33% of wins)

UFC on ABC 3: Ortega vs Rodriguez Picks and Predictions

Both Rodriguez and Ortega have different fighting styles, which should make for an exciting matchup between the two featherweight contenders. While Rodriguez has a unique striking style, Ortega specializes in submissions, which should give him the edge on Saturday.

While both fighters are coming off of defeats versus the two best featherweights on the planet, Rodriguez’s loss was more concerning. He was taken down three times and controlled for almost seven minutes by Holloway, who is a subpar grappler compared to Ortega. That means on Saturday, Rodrieguez could have a long night.

On the other hand, Ortega lost to the champ but showed signs that he was a danger to Volkanovski on the mat. He also showed that his striking game has evolved since his fight against the Korean Zombie.

While the difference between Ortega and Rodriguez won’t come down to striking, the better all-around fighter will win.

Take Brian Ortega by submission.

