UFC on ESPN 37: Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Adrian Yanez takes on Tony Kelley in a UFC men’s bantamweight bout that headlines the preliminary card for UFC on ESPN 37 this Saturday from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Yanez comes into Saturday’s bout as the strong betting favorite and will look to solidify his spot as a ranked contender in the UFC bantamweight division with a win in front of the Texas crowd.

Yanez is a Texas-born UFC fan favorite and has delivered on high expectations since making his UFC debut back in 2020. As for Tony Kelley, the 35-year-old from Louisiana made a name for himself at the end of 2021 by upsetting Randy Costa by way of second-round TKO at UFC 269. With the win over Costa, Tony Kelley has positioned himself as a formidable opponent against the rising star Yanez, in what should be an action-packed fight in front of the sold-out Austin, Texas crowd.

Continue reading to find out all of the fight odds and best bets for Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley and UFC on ESPN 37.

The Best MMA Betting Sites for UFC on ESPN 37

UFC fans can bet on MMA fights online while cashing in on great betting offers from these top sportsbooks.

Sites Highlights Register 1. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 2. 100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500 Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 3. $1,000 Sportsbook Promo Code Offer Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 4. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer



UFC Betting — How to Watch Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley

Adrian Yanez and Tony Kelley are slated to headline the UFC Fight Night Austin preliminary card. With that, their bout should start a little bit after 6:30 PM ET.

To find out more about when to tune in for UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs Emmett, check out the details below.

🥊 UFC Bout: Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley

Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley 📊 UFC Records: Adrian Yanez (4-0) vs. Tony Kelley (2-1)

Adrian Yanez (4-0) vs. Tony Kelley (2-1) 📅 Date: June 18th, 2022

June 18th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx 6:30 PM EST

Approx 6:30 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: ESPN2/ESPN

ESPN2/ESPN 🏟 Venue: Moody Center | Austin, Texas

Moody Center | Austin, Texas 🎲 UFC Fight Odds: Adrian Yanez (-265) vs. Tony Kelley (+225)

UFC on ESPN 37 Odds | Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley Odds

Adrian Yanez comes in as the betting favorite in his bout against Tony Kelley on Saturday in Austin, Texas. Yanez is undefeated since debuting in the UFC back in 2020, with three of his last four wins coming by way of stoppage.

Tony Kelley comes in as the betting underdog once again on Saturday night. Kelley has been lined as the betting underdog in two of his three UFC appearances and holds a 2-1 record in the UFC since making his debut back in August of 2020.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley | UFC on ESPN 37 Odds

Check out the UFC on ESPN 37 moneyline odds for Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC on ESPN 37 Odds BetOnline Free Play Adrian Yanez -265 Tony Kelley +225

UFC on ESPN 37 Odds for Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC on ESPN 37 odds for the over/under for total rounds in the Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley fight.

Total Rounds UFC on ESPN 37 Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 2.5 -120 Under 2.5 -110

Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley Preview | UFC on ESPN 37

Adrian Yanez comes in with high expectations for his bout in front of his home state crowd on Saturday night. Yanez could make a case for being matched up against a ranked bantamweight with a win on Saturday, while Tony Kelley has an opportunity to pull off a massive upset, and once again solidify himself as a notable name among the list of contenders in the UFC bantamweight division.

To find out our best bets on Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley, continue reading as we explore the most applicable UFC betting trends related to this match-up.

UFC Betting Trends — Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley

Adrian Yanez holds a perfect 5-0 record since making his debut in Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2020, with four of his last five wins coming by way of stoppage. Tony Kelley has just three UFC appearances to his name since making his debut back in 2020, with each of his three bouts having gone ‘Over’ the betting total.

UFC Betting Trends – Men’s Bantamweight Division

The betting favorite has won 15 of the last 23 bouts in the UFC men’s bantamweight division

14 of the last 23 UFC men’s bantamweight bouts have gone ‘Over’ the betting total

‘Over’ has gone 49-32 in the UFC men’s bantamweight division since the start of 2021

Free UFC Picks — Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley Best Bets

Adrian Yanez is coming off of his first decision win in his UFC career against Davey Grant back in November of last year. After the win, Yanez expressed disappointment with his performance and promised to return with improved fight form. The Texas-born Yanez has campaigned for a fight in the Lone Star state since the UFC started to make a return to live events. After a failed attempt to be added to the card for UFC 271 in Houston, Yanez has managed to land himself in a featured bout on a card taking place just 180 miles from his hometown of La Porte, Texas. Yanez has earned a performance bonus in each of his four UFC appearances, with three performance bonuses for knockout wins, and a Fight of the Night bonus for his decision win over Davey Grant late last year. Yanez should be able to live up to the high expectations on Saturday night in Austin. At the current moneyline price of -265 via BetOnline, Adrian Yanez is a steep ticket but is likely worth every penny of the asking price. If you’re not into laying the juice on Yanez, the ‘Under 2.5 Rounds’ prop at plus-money odds is a great alternative, as the 29-year-old Texas MMA star should be able to deliver a finish within two and a half rounds or less. Bet on Adrian Yanez to defeat Tony Kelley at UFC on ESPN 37 now.