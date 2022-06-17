UFC on ESPN 37 Prop Bets | Best Prop Bets for UFC Fight Night

UFC on ESPN 37 takes place this Saturday from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Calvin Kattar returns to the octagon after his superb performance against Giga Chikadze earlier this year. The No. 4 ranked UFC men’s featherweight contender faces off against the highly touted and No. 7 ranked Josh Emmett in a five-round main event showdown on Saturday night in Texas.

Combat sports betting fans who are looking to wager on Saturday’s UFC card can do so in a variety of different ways. While the moneyline is the typical bet that is placed on most MMA fights, the vast majority of the top online sportsbooks offer prop odds on each fight for any given UFC event.

To learn more about the best prop bets for UFC on ESPN 37 this Saturday, continue reading as we explore the best prop bets for UFC Fight Night.

UFC on ESPN 37

UFC on ESPN 37 will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN 2 and will stream live on ESPN+

UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs Emmett

UFC on ESPN 37

UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

UFC on ESPN 37: 4:00 pm ET Prelims | 7:00 PM ET Main Card

Moody Center | Austin, TX

TV Channel: ESPN

UFC Main Event: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

UFC Stats: Calvin Kattar (23-5) | Josh Emmett (17-2)

UFC on ESPN 37 Odds: Kattar (-230) | Emmett (+195)

UFC Betting Odds for Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett

Calvin Kattar comes in as the strong betting favorite for his five-round showdown with Josh Emmett on Saturday night in Texas. Kattar is coming off of a solid upset win over Giga Chikadze back in January, a bout that saw him cash as a 2-1 underdog by way of unanimous decision.

Josh Emmett makes his first UFC octagon appearance of 2022 on Saturday in what will be just his third trip to the cage in the last three years. Emmett is riding a four-fight winning streak with three of his last four wins coming as the betting underdog.

Check out the moneyline odds for Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett from BetOnline below.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Calvin Kattar -290 Josh Emmett +195

UFC Prop Odds for Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett | UFC on ESPN 37 Prop Bets

Kattar holds a 6-3 record in his last 9 UFC appearances, with 4 of his 6 wins coming inside the distance. Kattar has never been stopped in his UFC career and has just one loss by stoppage in his entire MMA career, which was a submission loss in just his fourth pro-fight back in 2008. As for Josh Emmett, the California-based Team Alpha Male prodigy is riding a four-fin win streak, with two wins by stoppage and his last two wins coming by way of decision.

Since the start of 2022, there have been 26 men’s featherweight bouts in the UFC, with 15 of them going the distance. With that, a $100 bettor who has backed every UFC men’s featherweight bout to go the distance since the start of 2022 has earned a profit of +$464 in that stretch, with a 15-11 betting record.

Check out the ‘Fight Goes Distance’ prop odds for Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett from BetOnline below.

Fight Goes Distance UFC Prop Odds BetOnline Free Play Yes -110 No -120

Calvin Kattar comes into Saturday night’s main event having fought in three straight five-round main events that have gone the distance. Kattar started his resurgence up the UFC men’s featherweight rankings with a solid stoppage win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249 in Jacksonville in May of 2020 and followed that up with a dominant decision win over Dan Ige just a few months later on UFC Fight Island.

Kattar started his 2021 by taking a horrific five-round beating against Max Holloway, a bout that saw Kattar take immense physical trauma as Holloway set a UFC record for significant strikes landed in a five-round fight, and in a single round. Kattar took the loss in stride and managed to bounce back in a big way with his own five-round brutalizing over Giga Chikadze back in January of this year.

The win against Chikadze sets Kattar up for this potential title eliminator position against Josh Emmett on Saturday night in Texas.

UFC Betting Trends | Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett

Calvin Kattar: 4 of his last 6 wins have come by way of stoppage

Josh Emmett: 3 of his last 6 wins have come by way of stoppage

15 of the last 26 UFC men’s featherweight bouts have gone the distance

UFC on ESPN 37 Prop Bets | Best Prop Bets for UFC Fight Night

At the current moneyline price of almost 2-1 odds via BetOnline, the value in this match-up is most certainly on Josh Emmett. While Calvin Kattar may be one of the best active male featherweights in the UFC currently, the chance of Emmett being able to pull off the upset over Kattar is far greater than what the current odds are indicating, which is why Emmett is an almost auto-bet in this position.

If you’re not totally convinced, there is a combination of prop bets that can be put together in order to wager on both sides of this event. Two half-unit wagers split between Calvin Kattar’s ‘Inside the Distance’ prop at odds of +195 via BetOnline, along with Josh Emmett on the moneyline at +195. This gives bettors a decent payout of -103 odds, as long as Kattar doesn’t pull off yet another decision win.

Rather than wagering on either side of the ‘Fight Goes the Distance’ prop, which is currently being offered at split-odds, with no side rendering a plus-money return. The better alternative is to split your wager between Kattar by stoppage, and Emmett on the moneyline.

